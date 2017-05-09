Is your dear mother still listening to music with wires? Then as her offspring, you are duty bound to rectify that this Mother's Day... according to Jaybird. To help out with that, the Freedom and X3 Bluetooth earbuds are on sale for just $99.99 right now.

The Freedom earbuds are smaller than the X3s and a little more expensive most of the time, but I don't think they stay put as well during workouts. The Jaybird X3 are larger, but they're rock solid and sound a bit nicer. Both devices have built-in storage for saving your sound profiles, so you don't have to rely on the app for EQ settings. The Freedom earbuds are usually $150 and the X3 are $130, so these are reasonable discounts.

The discount is available on Amazon, the Jaybird website, and at other retailers. It looks like all the colors are included via Jaybird, but there's a bit of variation at other retailers. Here's a small selection of places to buy.

Jaybird X3

Jaybird Freedom