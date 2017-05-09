ASUS has just announced the general availability of the ZenFone 3 Zoom. With a focus on insane battery life and an impressive dual-camera set for instant dedicated optical zoom, ASUS has wrapped a pretty fantastic phone up inside a svelte 7.99mm all-metal build. I don't usually go for mid-end phones, but this is really attractive on paper. The $329 price tag is pretty fantastic, too.

We took a look at it back in January, and after a short delay, it's finally here. It is still launching with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, though, as was mentioned in their original PR release earlier this year. I had hoped the gap might have brought an update, but that is sadly not the case. Still, ASUS has promised to update it to 7.0 Nougat.

Specs include a 5,000mAh battery (!), Snapdragon 625, dual sims, a 1080p 500 nit AMOLED display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a dual 12MP camera arrangement; one 25mm wide-angle lens and one 59mm lens for 2.3X zoom shots. It also sounds like ASUS has been working hard on making sure the software for that camera is just as impressive. It has a two-phase detection autofocus system, some new low-light secret sauce, a screen flash for selfies, continuous autofocus for 4K video, and support for RAW (with the coming Nougat update) and full manual camera control (including up to 32-second exposures).

The power capacity on this phone is pretty impressive. Combined with the power-sipping 625 this should last quite a while. With such a large battery, Asus is even advertising it as serving double-duty as a power bank for other devices, which is hilarious. The Moto Z Play has some serious competition to look forward to, especially given the ASUS undercuts it on price by $70 right now. I cannot wait for reviews of this phone.

The ZenFone 3 Zoom is available now at the ASUS store, Amazon, ABT, B&H, BestBuy.com, Fry's Electronics, and Newegg.