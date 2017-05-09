Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Featured App

PlayMobo: Gaming News & Bounty

Today's roundup is presented by PlayMobo: Gaming News & Bounty from Magic Entertainment Software Inc. Who among the gaming community wouldn't want to earn free gift cards just for playing a video game? What if I told you there was an app for Android that allowed you to do this very thing. That is right, PlayMobo: Gaming News & Bounty gives you some great rewards just for trying out a few games. On top of this, you are also given a simple way to discover new games through the app as well as discuss them with a like-minded community. You can even find news, walkthroughs, and participate in special events in order to earn bonuses. All in all, PlayMobo: Gaming News & Bounty offers a great service for discovering new games on the Google Play Store.

--

PlayMobo is your best way to discover new games to play on Google Play. You can get the latest gaming news and the best recommendation on what to play next, and earn daily point rewards for playing cool games to get free gift cards and game giveaways. PlayMobo is designed to be an all-in-one mobile gaming assistant that helps you to track and manage your ever-changing mobile gaming needs and bring more valuable appbounty free gift cards to our users. By using this app, you can search and select your favorite mobile games to create your own personal game list. Once a personal game list is created, you can view the latest news, game strategy, gift packs, mgift, offers and all the essential information related to your favorite mobile games. Feel free to add or remove a game as your mobile gaming interest changes over time. You can also interact with thousands of fellow gamers who share the same interest with you, by using the “Comment” and “Reply” functions.

100% human picked and reviewed hot games for you by our editorial team.

5 cool games will be recommended for you to discover every day.

The best way to find and download your next favorite game.

Play games to earn points, and redeem featurepoints for awesome rewards and Amazon free gift cards.

Besides Amazon free gift cards, more redeem options such as PayPal cash, steam points, and mgift are to be added in the future similar to free my apps & appbounty free gift cards.

Game giveaway and bounty events for our users monthly.

Game items, heroes, gem or diamonds giveaways will be held every month.

Latest gaming news and full coverage on the trending new games.

Customize your own game list just by tapping the follow button;

Follow the latest gaming news, how-to, gameplay, walkthrough, mgift giveaways, offers and all the essential information for your favorite games.

Leave comments and replies to stay connected with your favorite games and fellow gamers.

Games

SPACEPLAN

Android Police coverage: Spaceplan is out on Android a day early

Spaceplan is a new incremental tapping game for Android. It was originally released as a web-based idle clicker prototype but has now been refined and released on multiple operating systems. Instead of the short length of the original that revolved around exploring a single planet, you will now get to explore five of them. There is also an expanded story to go along with this new gameplay. All in all, not a bad update to a popular game. You can pick up Spaceplan today for $2.99, and there is no worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases with that purchase.

--

SPACEPLAN is an experimental piece of interaction based partly on a total misunderstanding of Stephen Hawking’s A Brief History of Time. Use manual clicks and the passage of time to create and launch potato-based devices and probes from your nondescript satellite orbiting a mysterious planet. Unlock the mysteries of the galaxy or just kill some time in what the astrophysics community is calling the ‘best narrative sci-fi clicker game of all times’.

Fifteen starchy items to unlock, create, and blast into the vacuum of space.

Life affirming, silly story that will both captivate and help you kill time.

Reveal the secrets of five different planets across two different realities.

Banging soundtrack, as is customary in a narrative sci-fi clicker game.

Crosswords With Friends

Android Police coverage: Crosswords With Friends is Zynga's newest "with friends" game

In conjunction with People Magazine, Zynga has released a new game in their "with friends" series. This time it is a crossword focused game titled Crosswords With Friends. For a release that does not allow you to play with your friends whatsoever, this seems to be an odd genre for their popular "with friends" franchise. Sure, you can play for a high score, but I would hardly consider that a way to actively play with any of my buddies. Loose definitions aside, the gameplay is solid, and there is a new puzzle to play every single day. Crosswords With Friends is a free-to-play title, so that does mean you will come across advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $59.99 per item.

--

From the team that brought you Words With Friends comes Crosswords With Friends - the first daily crossword puzzle that’s written for today’s world. We’ve teamed up with People Magazine to test your brain power with a new puzzle every day that’s relevant to entertainment, celebrity, and sports news happening NOW. Enjoy fresh puzzles daily with a new themes every day of the week - Movie Monday, TV Tuesday, Wayback Wednesday, Top 40 Thursday, Sports Fan Friday, Smartypants Saturday, and now People Sunday. Every Sunday, test your pop culture knowledge with exclusive People Magazine celebrity puzzles.

Battle Bay

Android Police coverage: Rovio launches Battle Bay, a game about boats instead of birds

Battle Bay is the newest release from Rovio Entertainment Ltd. Essentially this is a MOBA game that takes place on the high seas. Each arena consists of obstacles and weapons. You will use these obstacles to your advantage while firing your weapons at the opposing team. Sadly Rovio has fully embraced the free-to-play aspects we are all too familiar with. This means that there are indeed advertisements in the game as well as in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 an item. Considering the beginning tutorial video that explains all of the convoluted manners these IAPs are implemented, you can freely assume the gameplay is centered around nickel and diming the player over offering something that has a lasting and fun experience.

--

Face off against real opponents and own the waves in real-time team battles – it’s sink or win. A real-time multiplayer battle arena in your pocket. Choose a ship, slap some guns on it and take to the tides with your fleet of teammates to trounce live opponents in five-on-five contests of seafaring strategy and firepower. The thrilling competition of a team battle arena right on your mobile device. Join a fleet of allies and take on competitors the world over in bite-sized battles among the rolling waves – all while you wait for the bus.

Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics

Android Police coverage: Gameloft launches Blitz Brigade sequel 'Rival Tactics' on Android

Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics is Gameloft's latest attempt at aping a popular franchise. This time they are copying the majority of mechanics from Supercell's Clash Royale. If you happen to be on the lookout for a clone of this famous game but want fewer cards and no spells, Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics may just be the title for you. It even copies the in-game advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99. This way any player familiar with this popular mobile strategy genre should feel right at home.

--

The most badass gun show on mobile just got upgraded with the latest in real-time tactical combat. In Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics, deploy unit after unit in a fast-paced tactical game that lets you build an 8-man squad of doom from a pool of dozens of heroes, vehicles and power-ups. Will you deploy a steady stream of light and agile troops or bet it all on a few crushing waves of armored vehicular carnage?

Lola and the Giant

Android Police coverage: Daydream puzzle-adventure game Lola and the Giant comes to Android with a companion app

Daydream VR games are still few and far between when it comes to new releases on the Play Store. There does seem to be an influx as of late, but is it too late for a platform that is still difficult to find hardware for? Lola and the Giant is one of the most recent titles exclusive to Daydream compatible devices. It is a puzzle adventure game where you switch from first to third-person view on the fly. Essentially you are switching characters and their view of the world, thus opening up new ways to tackle a puzzle. There is even a companion app on offer if you would like a friend to join along on their non-VR device. You can pick up Lola and the Giant today for $10.99 as well as the companion app, which is free. Neither app contains any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Lola and the Giant is a third and first person VR adventure game where you play as both a mysteriously powerful girl and a huge and strong stoney Giant. Switching between their unique perspectives of the world and using their individual abilities, you will solve light puzzles, encounter crazy creatures and experience a charming, fun filled romp through a visually stunning world, all in incredibly immersive VR. Lola and the Giant is the story of a girl called Lola who awakens in a strange and mysterious world. There she meets a lonely Giant and together they travel across a variety of creative and fun worlds all in a search for the way home.

Hungry Shark VR

Android Police coverage: Ubisoft brings Hungry Shark VR to Daydream

As I pointed out above, Daydream VR games have been trickling out as of late. This week Ubisoft Entertainment has released Hungry Shark VR as a Daydream exclusive. The gameplay is broken up into three separate mission types. You can either eat, race or rescue your fellow fish. You can currently pick up Hungry Shark VR for the upfront cost of $4.99. While the Play Store does state that there are in-app purchases included with this purchase, there are in fact none to be found as their listing on the store is a mistake.

--

What's more immersive than being a shark under the water?? Being a very Hungry Shark™. Eat your way through a massive underwater environment, complete risky missions and free your fellow finned friends. The famous Hungry Shark series just got reinvented exclusively for Daydream. This VR arcade action game takes full advantage of the platform by offering complete freedom of movement in 360 degree underwater exploration, racing and hunting. This game requires a Daydream headset to play.

Lightseekers

Lightseekers is the newest action RPG looking to take on the giant of toy-based games Skylanders. Similar to how Nintendo has cashed in with their amiibo line of toys, you will be purchasing real world products in order to enhance Lightseekers base gameplay. An ingenious idea if there ever was one, but not new to the gaming scene. Luckily Lightseekers is completely free-to-play without any worry of in-app purchases or advertisements. The only money you will ever need to spend on the game will be on their toys and cards.

--

Join the Lightseekers, save Tantos from the invading umbron and become a legend. Explore beautiful and fantastic lands, meet colorful characters, battle feared beasts and quest to uncover the world’s mysterious past. Grow your powers through epic gear and new abilities. Collect pets & companions that fight alongside you. Supercharge your weapons with the elemental powers of rare Lightstones and become the most powerful Lightseeker ever. As your hero evolves, so does the world around you.

Citadel 1986

When you first look at Citadel 1986, you may think this is a lazily designed game that isn't much different from the many platformers found on aging home console systems from the 80s. The thing is, this is by design. Citadel 1986 is a love song to the platforming classics of yesteryear. Of course, none of that matters if the controls don't work well on a touchscreen. I am happy to report that they are quite solid. But you don't take my word for it as you can try out the gameplay in this free demo of the first stage. If you do decide to purchase Citadel 1986, it is also worth noting that there are no advertisements or in-app purchases in the full version. At the cost of $0.99, you receive the entirety of the game.

--

The Citadel. Built in 1986 by a lunatic and left undiscovered, decomposing for 30 long years. You are its first victim. This full version of Citadel 1986 features all 37 areas contained within one huge map. Your purchase also helps me to write more games. Thanks : )

One giant map of 8-bit platform game goodness.

Collect keys, jump over random everyday objects.

Increase the game's speed to improve your time.

Use your hugs to turn a giant teddy bear good.

Beyond Hirieth

Beyond Hirieth is a sci-fi space shooter akin to Star Fox's style of gameplay mixed with a 12 Monkeys style narrative. The game focuses on storytelling and is being delivered as an episodic experience. For the price of $0.99, you receive the first episode in this journey. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with this purchase. No release date is currently set for the upcoming episodes, but hopefully, their release is not too far off.

--

Beyond Hirieth brings together award winning graphics, exciting Sci Fi shooter gameplay and an emotionally driven narrative across VR and mobile platforms. Marta seeks enlightenment from The Teacher. He promises her an eternal life and the opportunity to return to her most cherished memories. In this VR experience immersive gameplay is rewarded with innovative immersive cut scenes that push the boundaries of visual storytelling.

Flood of Light

Flood of Light is a stylish point and click adventure game. The core mechanic tasks you with solving puzzles by way of controlling light. The more puzzles you solve, the more new abilities to control light you will unlock. These new abilities can then be used to further your progress in the games 9 chapters. But what truly makes this game shine is the combination of relaxing yet challenging gameplay. Currently, Flood of Light is still in testing. Even though you can purchase it for $1.99, there may still be bugs and other issues. Whether you wait for the full release or buy it now, the developers have stated that there will never be any advertisements or in-app purchases contained in the game. You pay once and receive the entirety of this premium title.

--

A mysterious girl in the raincoat comes to the city submerged by rain. Subside the rain and save the city by illuminating the lamp and stone posts with her little light on hand. You’ll be the mysterious girl in the game. Reveal who she really is as the rain in the city subsides gradually.

Premium app - no more in-app purchase for you, buy once, FOREVER fun.

We recommend the use of headphones when playing this game.

Unique mechanic: Provides a brand new experience unlike any other.

Evolving puzzles: The more puzzles you solve, the more different light abilities you receive to face the challenged ahead.

Lots of content: 9 chapters that includes more than 60 different levels, and more than 20 unique mechanics.

Amazing hand-drawn 2D graphics: All levels are connected and gradually paint a complete picture of the city.

Immersive score: Mesmerizing music that completely engulfs the player in its beautiful atmosphere.

Hidden collectibles: Collect all "Wicks" to reveal the city's hidden secret.

Darkside

There have been a plethora of twin-stick shooters released on Android. If you are unfamiliar with the genre, the king of this style of gameplay on the platform is Geometry Wars 3. Darkside is the newest release that looks to be a taking a swipe at the crown. It's colorful yet dark interpretation of twin-stick gameplay has you hovering on the surface of a planet while shooting anything that comes near you. It is actually quite similar in style to the PS3 game Super Stardust HD. You can grab Darkside today for $2.99, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the purchase.

--

Blast alien hostiles into oblivion before they destroy the mining colonies, all while watching out for orbiting chunks of space rock. This full version of Darkside features all three game modes, including 100 levels in the missions mode and smart bombs. Your purchase also helps me to write more games. Thanks : )

Blast your way around massive 3D asteroids.

100's of fast paced levels packed with aliens.

Three game modes: Arcade, Missions & Survival.

Ten awesome power ups including orbital lasers.

OK Golf

OK Golf is a minimalist golf game in the truest sense of the word. Not only does it take advantage of simple yet beautiful vector graphics, but it has whittled down the gameplay to its purest form. OK Golf takes advantage of a slingshot-like mechanic that should be familiar to any Angry Birds player. There are no clubs to worry about, you simply drag and shoot. As a fan of golf games, it is nice to see a pleasant looking release with gameplay that works well on the platform. You can pick it up today for $2.99 without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases included with your purchase.

--

Golf on the go. It's not real golf, but it's OK. OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps.

Just aim, drag and release to shoot the ball. No clubs, just you and the ball.

Inspired by beautiful and iconic locations, each course is a handcrafted miniature diorama.

Enjoy a moment of zen while you play a round of golf immersed in the calming sounds of nature.

Unlock new courses and secret areas and challenge yourself with different game modes.

Pay once, get all futures courses free.

Compete online with golfers all over the world and face your neighborhood friends with the Pass & Play multiplayer feature.

A Snake's Tale

Sure, A Snake's Tale has graphics that are not going to blow your socks off, but really, does that matter? For me, what it comes down to is gameplay, and A Snake's Tale has that in spades. It is a simple puzzle game that requires plenty of logical thought in order to solve each of its 80+ puzzles. Luckily, if you get stumped, you can just move on to another problem, as there is no linearity to the levels you play. Of course, the best part about this release is that it has an upfront cost of $2.99 and it does not contain any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

A Snake's tale is a puzzle game about snakes in cramped places. Clear a path to get to the hole, eat some eggs along the way, and make sure to press all the buttons.

80+ brain-crushing puzzles (okay, not all of them are "brain-crushing" hard)

5 different environments, each with a unique mechanic

A whole ton of snakes

Procedurally generated art with a unique style

Her Majesty's SPIFFING

Her Majesty's SPIFFING is a point and click adventure game very reminiscent of the old Lucas Arts adventure games. It utilizes humor as a way to tell an endearing story. Luckily the humor is written well, so it works well. Really, the only complaint I have is how short the game is. You will be able to beat it in around two hours, which may not be worth the asking price of $3.99. I am happy to report that there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the purchase of Her Majesty's SPIFFING.

--

Frustrated by the demise of this once great nation Her Majesty the Queen concluded that the elected representatives at Westminster were no longer fit to govern her United Kingdom. Having dissolved parliament, returning the United Kingdom to an autocratic government, improvements were immediate and wide ranging. However, ever the pragmatist, Her Majesty concluded that, given the complications Britain was facing returning to a position of power on earth, perhaps it was time to focus her attention elsewhere...

Race for the Galaxy

Race for the Galaxy is the latest physical boardgame to be digitally released on Android. It is a 2 - 4 player strategy game that works well with network multiplayer. The core mechanics is described as a phase choosing game. What this means is that you will input what you would like to do during each of the games 7 phases. Each player will also do this, creating a guessing game as to the best strategy needed to build your empire. What is really appreciated though, is that the game's expansions are available through in-app purchases. So not only can you pick up Race for the Galaxy for $6.99 upfront, but you can also buy its expansions through IAPs that cost $3.99 per item. This way, when you tire of the core title, you will have a few extra options to expand its gameplay.

--

Race for the Galaxy is a strategy boardgame where players advance their empire by playing cards to build technological developments or to settle planets. Its core mechanic is a phase choosing game. Players secretly and simultaneously determine which one of seven phases they will lock in, all reveal at once, then execute the phases in order. Will you build an engine to ramp up VP generation on cheapo production planets? Will you invest in exploration and settle rare and valuable VP rich planets? Or will you rush a military conquest to cut off your opponents before they have a chance to develop their strategy.

Fishing Day

You would think Fishing Day would be predominantly about the sport of fishing. I know I did and boy was I wrong. While there is plenty of fishing gameplay to be had, the core mechanic of this title is about collection management. Essentially, this is a game of progression. You start out with low-end equipment, and it is your goal to fish for and collect as many items as possible. Once a collection of items is complete, you can then sell said collection for the ability to purchase better fishing equipment. Fishing Day is a free-to-play title, so that does mean there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $0.99 per item.

--

Fishing themed collectible and inventory management casual game. Find fish and buried treasures from the depths. Sometimes you'll catch a piece of junk. Sell your catch in the fish market and buy better fishing gear for even bigger catch and more valuable treasures. Compete against other fishermen around the world.

Topsoil

Logical puzzle games take many shapes. As a genre that does pretty well on Android, it can be tough to come up with a concept that is original in design and gameplay. Topsoil is a new logical puzzler that takes this criticism to heart. Not only is the design pretty unique, so is the gameplay. Essentially, you have so many moves you can make on a board of garden themed tiles. Your goal is to clear this board before your turns run out. While it sounds like a simple endeavor, it never truly is. What is nice is that you can try out Topsoil for free with a limit on your amount of turns. If you find this limit aggravating, you can just remove it through the game's single in-app purchase of $2.99.

--

Topsoil is an original puzzle game where you grow plants and work your garden's soil. Your goal is to harvest as many plants as you can before your garden fills up. Manage your garden by placing plants of the same type next to each other, then harvesting them together. The more plants you harvest at once, the more points you earn, and the more soil you turn over. If your garden fills up before your next chance to harvest, that's game over. Keep growing and you'll discover new seeds, tall trees, and friendly birds along the way.

Faily Tumbler

Faily Tumbler is a unique endless runner where you are tumbling down an exploding volcano. Your primary goal is to avoid any obstacles while trying to collect as many coins as possible. These coins will, of course, be used for ability upgrades and new characters. As you would imagine, upgraded abilities will allow the player to progress further. Like most endless runners, this is a free-to-play title. That means there are advertisements as well as in-app purchases that range up to $10.99 per item.

--

After we’ve seen Phil Faily test his luck on cars and motorbikes, we take a glimpse into the life of an Ancient Faily. While hunting for some dinosaur eggs you disturb a mighty volcano and are tossed down the side of the mountain. You are forced to keep ‘tumbling’ down the mountain avoiding obstacles and hazards in order to remain ahead of the pursuing lava flow. In this physics based ragdoll game you must manoeuvre your way through various hazardous environments such as lava, water and clifftops, resulting in a hilarious experience.

Racing Wars – Go!

Racing Wars – Go! is a new top-down racing game for Android where you collect and upgrade 14 unique cars. There are 20+ campaign missions for you to complete as well. While the gameplay itself works just fine, you will experience a fair bit of grinding in order to progress. There is also an issue with lag, but it is fair to consider that this game is not officially released as it is still in testing. Racing Wars – Go! is a free-to-play title that contains advertisements as well as in-app purchases that range up to $18.99 per item.

--

Use powerful cars to take down your rivals. Outrun the relentless police force while you clash with other street racers. Complete high stakes missions to earn big cash. Collect the world's hottest cars. Confront your rivals in explosive Racing Wars and show them you are the best.

drive in and upgrade over 14 powerful cars

complete all 20+ single player campaign missions

take part in multiplayer street races for non stop competition

spend your research points wisely in the branching research tree

experience the action with physics based destruction

complete daily challenges to earn big rewards

Jumping Joe!

Jumping games on Android have been popular ever since Doodle Jump released all the way back in 2013. It would seem many have tried to imitate its success with differing results. Jumping Joe! is the latest jumping game to try and take a stab at developing its own popularity. More or less this has taken on a more hardcore bend as it resembles a twitch style platformer. When you combine that mechanic with the endless runner genre, you get Jumping Joe! and its assortment of unlockable cosmetics. This is a free-to-play release, so that means there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $19.99 per item included with the download.

--

It’s a long way to the top (if you wanna hop ‘n’ bolt). Fly high in Jumping Joe, a vertical non-stop platformer so addictive that it will make you jump right outta the stratosphere. Meet Joe. He is a square. Literally speaking, not figuratively. But he is not just any kind of square. He is a square with ambition. Help this jumpy fella on his upwards journey through a wild world full of gaps, traps and obstacles. Dodge roaring cannonballs, flic-flac over pointy spikes and leap across bottomless pits as you go higher and higher – slamming your friends’ highscores and leaving the other jumpers in the dust.

Crash Club: Drive & Smash City

Crash Club: Drive & Smash City is a top down vehicular combat game. It plays out in an open environment and allows for multiplayer gameplay with a max 30 players at one time. The gameplay itself is quite solid. I just find the inclusion of in-app purchases that range up to $59.99 per item to be a problem. As a competitive game, this leaves too much room for players to just pay for better equipment instead of earning it through gameplay. Essentially, unless you continually pay for the best cars, you will be left behind when it comes to the game's leaderboards. If you find that is not an issue for you, then you may just enjoy Crash Club: Drive & Smash City.

--

No races, no rules, no barriers. Drive anywhere you want, break everything and take down other drivers for points to top the leaderboard and rule the city. Massively multiplayer action with over 30 players live and real time in every city. Everything can be crashed for points and powers, with weapons and abilities available right in the middle of the action. Over 25 unique car makes and countless model varieties, with infinite paint, decal, accessory and emoji options. Manage your garage and sell old rides to make way for better vehicles. Pimp them out with upgrades and mods to define your unique style. This is Crash Club - a living, breathing world from Prettygreat to take online mobile multiplayer to new heights.

Bike Club

Bike Club is an interesting title that mixes a balance mechanic with shooting targets. You will need to balance your bike on its rear wheel by timing your taps on the screen while also managing to shoot targets that are placed throughout the level by also tapping on them. This takes a lot of coordination, making for a challenging game. Luckily the gameplay is also pretty fun, which should keep you coming back for more abuse. Bike Club is free to download, but it does contain advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $64.99 per item.

--

The ridiculous bike riding competition. Bike and shoot your way through the crazy tracks at Big Wheelie's. Collect cards upgrade and beat your friends.

Shoot and bike at the same time. What's not to like?

Upgrade and improve your bikes, characters and guns.

Compete against your friends through Facebook.

A Funland with 3 side games, get shot out of a cannon.

And chickens. There are chickens in the game.

Redbros

Redbros is an exciting action puzzle game. Not so much because of its name or looks, but by its core gameplay mechanic of constantly adding new adventurers to your ever expanding group. The game itself plays out a lot like The Binding of Isaac. At its core, it is a dungeon crawler with some puzzle aspects. You can pick Redbros up today for free, though it does contain advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $84.99 per item.

--

The best mobile game you've been waiting for is finally out. ‘Red Bros' is an action puzzle adventure game that you play using gestures. No more auto-play games that leaves you bored - command your troop directly with your own fingers. They will be more than willing to follow your orders. Get into the Tower, rescue the heroes caught by your enemies, and defeat the Skeleton King with them. Just draw any shape with your finger. Your troop will get into any formation you draw.

Smash Supreme

Smash Supreme is another in a long line of fighting games that relies heavily on loot crates and wait timers. The combat works by equipping certain moves to appropriate buttons on the screen. You tap on these buttons during a fight to perform your wanted move. The thing is, you can only unlock new moves by winning loot crates as rewards for winning fights. These loot crates have timers set up to either make you wait to open them or pay to open them. From this point forward you can see where the game's mechanic is taking you. As you would expect there are advertisements contained in Smash Supreme as well as in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 an item.

--

ARE YOU READY? Jump into battle against players around the world in SMASH SUPREME. With full, real time online battling you’ll never be bored again. Choose your character, choose your combat deck and start the chaos. See you in the arena. I'll probably lose.

EMBARRASS strangers online with your fighting skills

CUSTOMISE your fighter from head to toe and show people that you’re serious about the colors eggshell, lime and mauve

ASSEMBLE a combat style from a HUGE array of collectible, upgradable moves

WIN huge prizes, huge tournaments and FAME. Live forever.

BROADCAST direct from the game. Now everyone can finally see how good you are at things.

BELIEVE in yourself and rise to the top.

Stickman Skate Battle

Stickman Skate Battle is a skateboard-centric game that focuses on performing tricks for high scores. Much like the now defunct Tony Hawk series of games, you will be performing as many high point tricks as possible under a particular time limit. Currently Stickman Skate Battle is still in beta, but you can still try it out today by downloading it for free. Despite this being a beta release, please keep in mind that there are still in-app purchases that run as high as $99.99 per item.

--

Pack your skateboard and join the ultimate Stickman Skate Battle multiplayer PVP experience. Battle with your friends and all people around the world in 1vs1 matches in astonishing, beautiful, hand designed skate parks. Perform spectacular tricks and combinations trying to beat your opponent to get his coins and get a chance to participate in the best high stake world events.

Art of Conquest

Art of Conquest is aiming to be a free-to-play strategy game very similar to the Total War series of games. This means that the battle system in the game plays out in real time. While that sounds all well and good, once you deploy your units there it little control past that phase. This creates a situation where the gameplay feels as though it falls short of its inspiration. I suppose it is to be expected of a free-to-play mobile game. Here is hoping some fixes are in the works before it comes out of beta. You can install Art of Conquest for free but keep in mind that there are in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item included with the download.

--

A revolution in strategy gaming. Besiege enemy strongholds to expand your kingdom, slay nefarious dragons with a band of legendary heroes, and challenge players around the world to epic real-time battles.

Challenge your friends to thrilling real-time duels

Command hundreds of individual troops on a single breathtaking field of battle

Summon dozens of mythical heroes, each endowed with powerful abilities

Choose from five mighty races to raise your army

Build your stronghold and besiege the enemy

Six embittered kingdoms strive to survive

Explore the beautiful, hand-crafted world of Nore

Defeat evil bosses and loot unfathomable rewards

Gladiator Heroes

If you were wondering if Gladiator Heroes was worth a look, let me preface this quick synopsis with the fact that it contains in-app purchases that go as high as $164.99 per item. Yep, that price is not a typo. Genera Games actually believe that their Clash of Clans clone is so needed in this flooded market that they are freely giving players an easier option to spend their money in a single purchase. What a swell group of people. It is also worth noting that there are advertisements in the game as well as the IAPs. Which you have to admit, their presence truly rounds out this abomination of a game.

--

Build, manage, and defend your territory, as you conquer new worlds and solidify your place in history. Construct gladiator academies, armories, infirmaries, government buildings, and arenas as you unlock a diverse map, with jungles, deserts, mountains, and volcanoes. What you do in life echoes in eternity, so step into the arena and defend your empire, in Gladiator Heroes. You are both a warrior and an emperor in this new and exciting strategy game.

MULTIPLAYER. Play with friends and compete in the rankings. Discover new player divisions and the auto combat feature.

You control the construction and growth of your cities.

Fight in a variety of impressive arenas throughout the empire, from sweltering deserts to snowy tundra

Win gold, weaponry, and new skills in deadly showdowns

Place your gladiators strategically to take out their opponents

Design, name and train your gladiators, then watch at they evolve into indomitable killers

WTF Game(s) Of The Week

Embalming Lenin’s Body

Embalming Lenin’s Body is everything you think the game will be. You literally get to embalm Lenin in order to preserve his body for display in Moscow. Sure, the gameplay isn't true to life. You don't actually remove organs when you embalm a body. But who cares if these are not the correct procedures that are normally performed on a corpse? Embalming Lenin’s Body is a free game that does no contain any in-app purchases. However, it does include advertisements, and they cannot be removed.

--

World leaders came and went away forever. But what they have done for their nation can’t be estimated. Great leaders were born in most difficult time for a country. But very often people can’t believe that after all he has done, finally he is dead. Once it happens with every one of us and with most great leaders as well. People cling to the thread at all costs and try not to give their unforgettable leader to leave forever.

realistic medical details

feel like real doctor

you can see the whole process of embalming

absolutely outstanding hero - Lenin from USSR

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.