The wait for Nougat on the unlocked US Galaxy S7 edge (G935U) is finally over. Samsung has dragged its heels for quite a while on pushing 7.0 for the US unlocked models, but at least one of Samsung's year-old flagships is seeing it. Unfortunately, there is still no word on the non-edge G930U variant. The latest update is available, although no users have reported seeing it as an OTA yet. For now, you'll have to manually install it if you want it.
Many of the other carrier models of the device have been seeing updates to Nougat over the last couple months, but it's a bit ridiculous that the unlocked phone didn't see the update at the same time as the consanguineous T-Mobile variant, considering they're basically identical. I mean, it isn't like they pushed a security update for unlocked phones on Marshmallow after Nougat had already landed on the other phone. Whatever might have caused Samsung to sit on it for 6 weeks, at least users can finally get a taste.
We aren't sure if it's available for everyone yet, but if you have this model S7 edge and you don't want to wait for an OTA to show up, it's showing up for some people as a download through Samsung's Smart Switch. All you need to do to check is install Samsung's application on a computer, connect your phone, and follow the instructions that should appear when you launch Smart Switch. Then you can enjoy all the delicious new features of Nougat.
It would appear that the non-edge G930U is also seeing Nougat.
Thanks: Robert and Roy
- Thanks:
- JP and Rob
Comments