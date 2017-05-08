The new phonebook Google I/O app is here! Just like I/O events past, the latest developer conference has its own app. If you still had I/O 2016 installed on your device, or if you pulled it down in anticipation, you'll find an update waiting for you. Everyone else that might be attending should go download this latest hotness now.

The I/O 2017 app will allow you to reserve seats, which is something we definitely recommend everyone do. All of the talks will be on video, but some of the smaller demonstrations are liable to fill up fast, and hands-on bits like the Office Hours may not be recorded. With the ability to go back and see any talks you missed, it might be best to prioritize based on what would be better to see live, not necessarily what you are more interested in.

Other features include schedule management for the event itself. There are a lot of different overlapping talks going on this year, so you're going to have to make some pretty tough choices. Your schedule is also synced between all your devices, as well as the I/O site. Lastly, there are reminders and alerts for upcoming talks, a vector-based map, and a client for watching live streams from the event.

This is us right now.

You can download the app at the Play Store via the widget below, and we'll update this post when it's available at APKMirror.