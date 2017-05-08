Everyone has their reasons for playing games, but not many people expect to earn money from it. But with an app like PlayMobo, you can earn gift cards just for playing games! And the benefits don't stop there, either. PlayMobo gives you a place to discover new games, share your thoughts with a community of fellow enthusiasts, get news and walkthroughs, and participate in special events to earn bonuses in the hottest games.
If you're intrigued by the earning money aspect, here's the deal. PlayMobo has a constant stream of offers and challenges under the "Earn" tab of the app. You generally get a nice chunk of points for installing the game, then extra rewards for playing and in-game achievements. Once you have earned enough points on PlayMobo, you can redeem them for Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, or Steam gift cards.
Of course, PlayMobo is more than that. You get a personalized feed of news, reviews, and information about popular and upcoming games. You can even "follow" your favorites to make sure you always get the latest about the games that you play the most.
And if you want to dive into a single app, PlayMobo keeps full game descriptions along with third-party news, reviews, walkthroughs, and fellow PlayMobo user discussion for every game in the Play Store.
This is the kind of information anyone would want when deciding whether to play a game they haven't tried before and trying to get a better handle on one they have already started playing.
And what if you don't know where to start? PlayMobo is all about showing you what's hot in the mobile gaming world. You will see the latest news as well as a variety of top charts that can show you what everyone else is playing and enjoying.
If that's not enough, PlayMobo users also get to benefit from monthly contests and giveaways in which you can earn in-game currency and rewards as well as points that can be redeemed for gift cards later.
So what are you waiting for? You can download PlayMobo from the Play Store or learn more at their official site.
