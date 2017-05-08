Monday has rolled around once again and that means it's time for some more free and on-sale apps! It's finals week for me, so some of the entries on our list today are helpful distractions because who needs to study? Anyway, be sure to check back at Friday's post to see if any of the apps there are still free.

We also have the first of the two entries on the App of the Week sale. For now, the game is still a mystery. I'm sure you know the deal by now, but the 10-cent weekly sales are not usually valid in the U.S. Other countries like the U.K., Russia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Australia are eligible. Be sure to check if your country is included.

And as always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate at the time of this writing.

Free

Apps

Games

Darkest Dreams - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

App of the Week

A Better Camera Unlocked - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)

Sale

Apps

MoneyWiz 2 - Personal Finance - $4.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left

Games

Icon packs & customization