Featured App

Accu Battery

Today's roundup is presented by Accu Battery from Digibites. Batteries today are ubiquitous with just about every device we use, as they play a critical role in our day-to-day that is difficult to dismiss. This means that it is pretty important to stay on top of your battery usage. Keeping track of what app is using too much battery or just checking your current usage projections can be plenty helpful when out and about, as every spare milliamp-hour can be crucial in getting things done. Luckily Accu Battery is here to keep us informed, that way our batteries can run longer and more efficiently.

Accu Battery protects battery health, displays battery usage information, and measures battery capacity (mAh) based on science. Batteries have a limited lifespan. Every time you charge your device, it wears out the battery, lowering its total capacity. Scientific research shows that battery lifespan can be extended up to 200%, when you charge your device to only 80%. Accu Battery measures the actual battery usage using information from the battery charge controller. Battery usage per app is determined by combining these measurements with information on which app is in the foreground. Android calculates battery usage using pre-baked profiles that device manufacturers provide, like how much power the CPU uses. In practice however, these numbers tend to be highly inaccurate.

Measure real battery capacity (in mAh).

Use the charge alarm to prolong battery lifespan.

See how much wear your battery sustains with each charge session.

Look up the discharge speed and battery consumption per app.

Remaining charge time - know how long it takes before your battery is charged.

Remaining use time - know when you will run out of battery.

Screen on or screen off estimations.

Check the percentage of deep sleep, when the device is in standby mode.

Ongoing notification for real time battery statistics at a glance.

Pro Features

Real-time CPU and power usage overlay for spotting battery draining processes.

Use Dark and AMOLED black themes to save energy.

Access to historical sessions older than 1 day.

Detailed battery statistics in notification.

No ads

Apps

Amazon FreeTime

Android Police coverage: Amazon FreeTime Unlimited service no longer exclusive to Kindle devices, now available on the Play Store

Amazon FreeTime used to only be available for Kindle devices. Now it can be found on the Play Store where any Android user can install it. This is a service provided by Amazon that curates kid-friendly entertainment in order to make it easily accessible and available in a single place. The app even includes a kid-safe web browser that you can control. Of course, the entirety of this service is not offered for free. Amazon FreeTime requires a subscription. You can choose to pay $4.99 per child or $9.99 for a family with a maximum of four children. Considering that Amazon FreeTime is a subscription service, the exclusion of any advertisements or in-app purchases from the app seems pretty fitting.

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is an all-in-one subscription for kids that offers unlimited access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies and TV shows starting at $2.99/mo. Amazon FreeTime Unlimited has your child’s favorite titles including Disney, PBS, Nickelodeon and Amazon Originals. With over 10,000 titles to choose from, they’ll always have something to enjoy. Kids can explore a vast collection of curated web sites and videos using FreeTime’s kid-friendly web browser. There’s plenty for children to safely explore with tens of thousands of web pages and videos curated by Amazon’s team of content editors.

Panna Recipes & Cooking Videos

Android Police coverage: Panna's video recipes and cooking classes are now served fresh on the Play Store

Panna Recipes & Cooking Videos is a service that is aiming to offer a premium recipe and cooking experience. It does this by curating all of its content in order to make sure that every recipe is intuitive and passes the review of their celebrity chefs. You can even watch these chefs cook these recipes, so you have an even better idea on how to tackle the job. While Panna Recipes & Cooking Videos is a free app absent of any advertisements, you can only use the service for free for 30 days. After that, you will need to pay an annual subscription of $39.99, which is charged through an in-app purchase.

Watch, cook and learn with Panna and see the difference cooking with video makes. Stream over 400+ video recipes and cook alongside award-winning master chefs. Learn insider recipes, tips, hacks, and how to’s for cooking, baking, and crafting cocktails from the world’s best chefs. From weeknight dinners, to holiday food, to bread baking, learn to cook with Panna’s step-by-step video recipes and make great food for the ones you love. Above all, Panna brings you a one-on-one cooking experience; private classes from the world's best chefs.

SideReel

Android Police coverage: SideReel launches Android app... 6 years after iOS

Sometimes it can be difficult to keep up with all of the TV shows you want to watch. It can be even harder to keep track of everything you have already viewed. SideReel is an app that helps with this issue. It allows you to organize and keep track of every show you have watched or want to watch. You can even access a plethora of reviews for these shows from within the app. Basically, SideReel is an organizer of everything TV. The only issue I can find is how dated the design appears. SideReel is offered as a free title, though there are advertisements included, which cannot be removed.

SideReel is the best way to organize your television experience, both on the web and on your Android devices. The SideReel Android app makes managing your entertainment easier by helping you to keep tabs on your favorite shows and to discover great new series. Personalize your second screen by tracking and rating shows from sources all across the TV spectrum, including ABC, NBC, CBS, MTV, VH1, Bravo, TBS, HBO, Showtime, Starz, Hulu, Amazon, Netflix, DirecTV, and more.

SpotAngels -Parking Ticket App

City life can often have its ups and downs. Sure, there are a ton of upsides, but one big downside is often the parking. Many of us have received a parking ticket or two, but you have to wonder, were any of them preventable? SpotAngels -Parking Ticket App seems to think so. With this title you can set up reminders of where your car is parked, making it easy to find. You can also receive notifications for street cleaning, alternate side parking, meters, tow away zones, and residential parking permits. On top of these useful features, SpotAngels -Parking Ticket App is also free to use without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

Stop getting parking tickets. SpotAngels sends you reminders before street cleaning, alternate side parking, tow away or any other parking restriction in NYC, SF and 20+ other cities. If you drive in cities, chances are you spend hundreds of dollars on parking tickets. So stop the bleeding now and use Spot Angels. On average our users save $100+ per year in parking tickets. You don't even need to open the app to benefit from it. If you have a Bluetooth speaker in your car, just connect it to the app. It will automatically save your parking location when your car is turned off. It works like magic.

AUTOSET(Change auto settings)

AUTOSET happens to be a pretty useful release. The gist is that it gives you control over your device's settings when you launch an app. If you want the WiFi off when you open a particular game, you can do that. If you want the GPS up and running the second you open a fitness app, you can do that too. AUTOSET is a very specific tool, but it is one that can often be needed by power users. Really, the only issue I could find with this release is how the translation could have been better. Every setting is pretty intuitive in its explanation, but you can still tell that some of the wording could be polished a bit more. You can pick up AUTOSET for $1.20, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with this acquisition.

An app that automatically sets the user to the environment you set through the app launch and shutdown events. You can also change the settings of the phone depending on the time with the scheduling function.

Time setting function with scheduling notification setting

Ability to change the settings to the environment that the user set by monitoring the execution of the application

WiFi and BT connection settings

Screen Brightness, Rotation Direction, Auto Screen Off Time Setting

Sound size, sound mode can be set

Automatic termination and retention of other app conversions during app launch

Socratic - Homework answers

Everyone hates homework. Sure, some people say it is fine, but those people are most definitely lying. Socratic - Homework answers is a tool created to help make homework a bit more bearable. It allows you to take a photo of any question you may be working on in order to provide you with explanations on how to tackle the problem efficiently. What is really nice though, is the fact that there are no advertisements or in-app purchases. Socratic - Homework answers is a free app all the way through. Lord knows that many of us could use some help with their homework, thankfully we won't have to pay for the privilege.

Take a PHOTO of your homework question or math equation and get explanations, videos, and step-by-step help INSTANTLY. Supports Math, Science, History, English, Economics, and more. Completely free, NO in-app purchases. "This app is a lifesaver"

Fast - Take a photo, get instant results, no waiting

Powerful - Better than Google for studying

All subjects - Help for all your classes, including IB and AP

Customized - Teaches you exactly what you need, like a tutor would

Free. - Free to use and always will be

AMOLED mnml Wallpapers

AMOLED mnml Wallpapers provides the user with a glut of minimal looking wallpapers. By design, these wallpapers will utilize a lot of black colors. The reason these are a focus is due to how they look on an AMOLED display. You see, the black levels on an AMOLED display can be pure thanks to how it turns off any light to any area that uses the color. This will not only save you power, but it looks quite sharp when there are some other colors used in a wallpaper of mainly black. However, my favorite part about this app is how it is open-source and does not contain any advertisements or in-app purchases. AMOLED mnml Wallpapers is offered up as a completely free to use title.

AMOLED mnml is an opensource cloud-based wallpaper app with lots of minimalistic wallpapers designed for AMOLED Displays. The speed of loading of walls are dependent upon your network connection speed and the size of the wallpaper. If the wallpapers take long to download its your connection and not AMOLED mnml's servers since the servers are pretty fast now. Wallpapers quality is reduced in preview for better ram management so you should apply them first to see the real quality or saving and checking them out in your own gallery app.

