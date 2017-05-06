If your worst nightmare is facing a shark while being helpless at sea then swimming as fast as you can only to be eaten by it, then you might be getting a bit of reverse revenge with this new VR game on Daydream. Or maybe your fears will get more solidified. But what's for sure is that you will be able to experience it all in a more immersive way than any movie scene.

In Hungry Shark, you play as the shark. That's right, you're the good guy here and you have to fight those terrifying jellyfish and nasty human divers. There are three different mission types like eating as much as you can, racing, and rescuing your shark friends, and they all take place in a 360-degree huge underwater setting where you're free to move, explore, and hunt.

I don't have a Daydream-compatible phone and headset to give it a try, but the trailer and screenshots do promise a very nicely designed environment with caves, clear and dark waters, shipwrecks, plenty of fish, and more. The description also mentions different shark species ranging from the bull shark to the Great White.

Hungry Shark VR costs $4.99 on the Play Store and requires a Daydream headset. It's following up on Ubisoft's other VR release last month, Virtual Rabbids: The Big Plan, and seems to be a part of several new Daydream games being unleashed in the past few weeks, including Along Together and Lola and the Giant. It's exciting to see more and more titles come to the platform — maybe that will make us less skeptic about its benefits in the long run.