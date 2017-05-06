Another good reason for non-Pixel owners to be jealous when the device was released last year was the excellent wallpaper picker that was baked into the exclusive launcher. That jealousy thankfully evaporated when Google released the standalone Wallpapers app, and made it available for all Android phones through the Play Store. It recently saw an update to version 1.1 that included plenty of fresh images in every category. And now we're seeing two entirely new categories: Art and Solid Colors.
The Art category is obviously the most noteworthy addition here and it offers a ton of interesting graphics and illustrations. Here's a selection so you can see for yourself:
Self-explanatory is the best way to describe the second new category. Solid Colors features exactly that, blocks of one solid color. Perfect for anyone who likes their home or lock screen to be super minimal.
Both new categories have surfaced since the latest update to the app, so it must have been a server-side change. Aside from all the new images, the last update doesn't appear to have changed much else, although officially it includes minor UI improvements and bug fixes.
If you haven't already I thoroughly recommend that you check Wallpapers out. You can do so using the Play Store link below or by downloading the latest version from APKMirror.
