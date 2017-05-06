Some deals are just too good not to highlight on their own instead of being grouped with the list of freebies and discounts on the Play Store. And this one is definitely one of them. Runtastic Road Bike Pro has dropped from $4.99 to free, $0, nada, zilch, zero. This is Runtastic's dedicated app for tracking bike rides, with maps, charts, history, all manners of stats, and weather data.

While most cyclists I know are on Strava, that didn't stop Runtastic from still garnering enough users for its own app: between 100K and 500K downloads on the Play Store for the paid Pro version and a rating of 4.4 with more than 15000 reviews will attest to that.

What you do get with the Pro app instead of the regular free version are the voice coach, live tracking, route management, offline maps, auto pause, and more. You can see the list of features in this comparison table on Runtastic's site. But then again why would you? The Pro app is free now and there's nothing stopping you from grabbing it and trying it out for yourself.