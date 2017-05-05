Time was you could pay a few bucks per month for phone insurance through your carrier and that was the end of it. Now, there are a myriad of different tiers with varying costs based on the phone you use. Yikes. T-Mobile is adding to the confusion today with a new device insurance tier called Premium Super Pro Protection Plus Extreme. I'm kidding, but the real name is only slightly less ridiculous—Premium Device Protection Plus.

This new service sits above the previous top-of-the-line insurance option. For $15 per month (for most phones) you get the usual stuff like protection from loss, theft, physical damage, and so on. In addition, you get some services that are of dubious value. There's McAfee Content Protection, which is an anti-malware tool for phones and PCs (you get 10 licenses). Then we have McAfee ID Protection, a service that helps you prevent identity theft with 24/7 support and $1 million in insurance.

Premium Device Protection Plus also includes Apple Care (for Apple hardware, obviously), and Tech PHD (Personal Help Desk) for advanced technical assistance. Along with this plan, there's a new version of Jump called Jump Plus. It's the same as Premium Device Protection Plus, with the addition of Jump device swaps. The new insurance options are live on May 7th.