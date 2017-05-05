Pluto TV is a free television streaming service that broadcasts over 100 live news, sports, and other channels. The one thing that might irritate some people is that you can't just watch the stuff you want — you only get what's on. Regardless, it's an interesting value proposition.

The Android version got an update to v3.2.1 that brings video on demand, as well as a design and navigation refresh to make finding content easier. Here's the changelog:

Video On Demand: Enjoy our new On Demand playback feature! Pick a Movie or a TV Series from our content and watch it whenever you want to.

New look and navigation - Navigate around Pluto to be able to use all of the new features!

Bug Fixes - We've eliminated some pesky bugs and improved video playback

The VOD library opens up over 1,000 movies for your perusal, though it seems like it's limited to the U.S. and the Android TV version of the app for now. Still, I am impressed. I just started using Pluto TV and really like it so far. If you, for some reason, don't have the update yet and you're just itching for it, you can head over to APKMirror to download it.