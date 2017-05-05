The Verge today reported an exclusive confirmation of the name and release date for the previously rumored OnePlus 5. Expect to see the phone land this summer. It's been long rumored that OnePlus would be skipping the number 4 due to the bad luck associated with the number in China, and that seems to have held true. Their appreciation of Robert Horry (a former NBA Player whose jersey number on the Spurs and Lakers was 5) was also a contributing factor behind OnePlus' decision.

OnePlus did an excellent job with the OnePlus 3/T, and I'm quite looking forward to seeing their latest phone when it is released. I may not be the biggest fan of their customer service, as a result of experiencing my own personal problems in interacting with them. Their value, on the other hand, is unarguable. Because of that many people, including myself, can't rationalize paying $600+ for a flagship phone anymore.

With the recent confirmation of the device's existence and name, and an expected launch date this summer, I wouldn't be surprised at all to see leaks start to pick up soon. We don't generally report on unsubstantiated rumors outside of very reliable sources, but there are plenty of them flying around about the OP5. Just treat them with an appropriate pinch of salt.