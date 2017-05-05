Fossil took a big hit on its 2016 fourth quarter earnings, but a month after announcing that loss, Fossil brushed it off by announcing plans to roll out more than 300 styles across 14 of its brands. That includes the Q Venture and Q Explorist, coming this fall to Android Wear. Fall is a long time from now, though. What if you want a watch now? It appears Fossil is clearing the decks for the influx of new watches with retailers across the web slashing prices on existing Fossil smartwatches by 25%.

The discounted watches include the all-digital, gen 2 versions of the Q Founder, Q Marshal, and Q Wander. For example, the Q Founder and Q Marshal are down to $191.25 at Amazon.

You'll find discounts across their entire hybrid line, including the Q Nate, Q Accomplice, Q Crewmaster, Q Grant, Q Gazer, Q Tailor, and Q Modern Pursuit. Yes, there is a watch named the Q Modern Pursuit. The watches are available in a variety of finishes, colors, and band styles.

If you are unfamiliar, Fossil pushed hard into the hybrid smartwatch arena. These watches have traditional mechanical watch faces with notification and activity tracking controlled using the Fossil Q app. Since they don't have screens, you can't read your messages, but they can report information by moving the dials around on the watch face. Having used a Skagen watch that employed this communication system, I can tell you it is an absurd way to get information from your watch.

Be aware that the all of the discounted digital models have the "flat tire" that you thought was no longer a thing. You can find the discounted watches on Fossil's website, Amazon, Best Buy, Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Watch Station.