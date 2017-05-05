Friday is here and the week is almost over. To celebrate the impending weekend, we're back with some more free and on-sale apps for you. If you haven't yet, be sure to go check out Wednesday's list — some of the freebies and sales should still be good.
And as always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate at the time of this writing.
Free
Apps
- X-EDGE - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Speedometer GPS Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- ezPDF Reader PDF Annotate Form - $3.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- 15 Minute Workout - $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Labyrinth Game - $1.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Star Wars Pinball 5 - $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- 8 Bit Watch Face - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Drawon - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- PHIX - ICON PACK - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Praos - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Sorus - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Deer for Zooper - $1.06 -> Free; 1 day left
- Ombre - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Black Light Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Griddy Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Matericons Icon Pack - $1.01 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Aqua Mail Pro Key - $4.99 -> $2.49; 8 hours left
- Just 6 Weeks - $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Games
- Siralim 2 (Roguelike RPG Game) - $4.99 -> $2.49; 3 days left
- Caterzillar - $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Island Delta - $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Pumped BMX 3 - $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Shooting Stars! - $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- The Executive - $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Wayward Souls $6.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- RE-VOLT Classic 3D (Premium) - $5.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Lego Star Wars: TCS - $6.99 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
- Plasma Sky - rad space shooter - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
