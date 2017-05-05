Costco is hosting a slew of cash card deals on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ when you activate with a carrier. There are cash cards to be had for new and existing customers that vary by carrier. T-Mobile will toss in a Gear VR controller. Only AT&T limits the cash card offer to new lines, but they will give existing customers a free Gear 360 camera.

Regardless of your carrier, your activation will also get you a TYLT Power Essentials Kit. The kit contains a dual-port 4.8A wall charger, dual-port 4.8A car charger, 5200mAh battery, 3' braided USB-C cable, 3' USB cable, and a carrying case.

Verizon (valid 5/3 - 5/11/2017)

New lines: Receive a $100 Costco Cash Card when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ and activate on an unlimited rate plan

Existing lines: Receive a $150 Costco Cash Card when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+

AT&T (valid 5/3 - 5/11/2017)

New lines: Purchase and activate a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ on a device payment plan and get a $200 Costco Cash Card

Existing lines: Buy a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ and receive a Samsung Gear 360 Camera

T-Mobile (valid 5/4 - 5/11/2017)

Existing lines: Buy a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ and get a Gear VR with Controller and a $150 Costco Cash Card via mail-in rebate

Sprint (valid 4/28 - 5/25/2017)

New or existing lines: Purchase and activate a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ on a device payment plan and get a $200 Costco Cash Card

If you're a Costco member (or even if you're not), these deals might be just what you've been waiting for to get your hands on one of the premier flagships. Hit the link below to get the details.