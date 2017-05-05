Although the Alexa voice assistant is a popular choice for smart speakers, like Amazon's own Echo line, we've seen plenty of devices with screens running it too. For example, the Huawei Mate 9 was updated to include Alexa not too long ago. According to AFTVnews and Evan Blass (aka @evleaks), Amazon is working on a touchscreen Echo device.

AFTVnews released the first image of the speaker, but it was fairly low-resolution and difficult to make out. Evan responded with a much higher quality image:

It's impossible to tell what operating system the device is running, but there's a chance it could be Amazon's own Fire OS. The screen shown above resembles the Windows 10 lock screen, displaying upcoming calendar events and the weather. There's also a chat icon at the top right with an unread indicator.

We'll have to wait and see what advantages a display-equipped Alexa has over the current models. Let us know in the comments if you would be interested in this.