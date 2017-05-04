Sony's new Xperia X line of phones was considered a bit overpriced when it launched. However, as all phones tend to do after time, they've since dropped in price. Today, you can grab an Xperia X Performance for only $299.99 - a full $200 off the sticker price. If you've been looking to grab a cheap Sony with mid- to high-end specs, now may be the time.

The X Performance is, as its name would suggest, the most powerful model in the Xperia X line. Specs include a 5.0" 1080p IPS display, a Snapdragon 820, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and microSD expansion, a 23MP rear camera, a 13MP front-facer, and a 2700mAh battery. Plus, there's IP68 water resistance, Bluetooth 4.2, and PS4 Remote Play. Unfortunately, the fingerprint sensor's been disabled for the American market, but you can flash other countries' firmware to get around this.

Amazon and B&H are both offering that same $200 discount on the phone. B&H has all four colors (Graphite Black, Lime Gold, Rose Gold, White) in stock and ready to ship for $299.99. Some models are even available at their NYC flagship store. However, Amazon is only showing the $299.99 price for the white model, and it's almost out of stock. B&H would probably be the better place to buy from, especially since it doesn't charge tax (except in NY and NJ).

That being said, B&H's discount is part of their DealZone, which means that there are only four more hours to get the X Performance at that price. Better hurry!