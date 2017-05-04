Google has introduced a few Easter eggs to Android Pay for this week's Star Wars themed date. All May (the) 4th long, as well as the rest of the week, you get one of 7 dancing Android-ified characters when you use Android Pay to make a purchase.

Tap. Pay. #StarWarsDay. Use #AndroidPay in stores all week and discover 7 of your favorite characters. Who did you find? #MayTheFourth pic.twitter.com/a6741SzGB5 — Android (@Android) May 4, 2017

Google tweeted out about the Easter eggs earlier today. I haven't had the chance to use Android Pay today, but I'll be sure to give it a try the next time I'm at a compatible terminal. I guess this is one way to celebrate Disney's relentless pursuit of money Star Wars day.