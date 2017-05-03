Having trouble sending WhatsApp messages? Don't worry, you're not alone. The entire service seems to be down for everyone at the moment. The outage has lasted over an hour at this point, with the web interface showing a "Trying to reach phone" screen:

Down Detector reports that the problem started at roughly 4:10 EDT:

Feel free to vent your frustration in the comment section below. Hopefully it won't be too much longer until service is restored - maybe someone at Facebook HQ stepped on a power cord.