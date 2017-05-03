There are the cooking and recipe apps where millions of users can upload hundreds of versions of the same meal, vote, save, and adjust, and then there are the apps where you only see a select list of recipes curated by professional chefs who have perfected everything to the maximum. Panna falls into that second category.

The service has been available on iOS and the web for a long time, but it has just now landed on Android. It offers more than 400 video recipes with step-by-step instructions from some of the most renowned chefs in the world with insider tips and hacks, plus private classes that teach you everything you need to know about specific topics like cooking Italian or mastering bread baking.

Beside watching the videos and following the instructions, you can search by cuisine, chef, ingredient, or keyword, add your own annotations, manage a shopping list, and add recipes to your favorites.

The only issue you might have with Panna is that it only has a 30-day free trial, after which you will have to subscribe to keep accessing the recipes and classes. IAPs in the Android app go up to $39.99 for a yearly subscription. You can get started at the link below and if you like what you see, maybe you'll justify that high price tag.