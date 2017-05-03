Phishing emails are annoying and potentially dangerous, but very rarely do we see one as nefarious as this. A specific email, shown above, has been making waves in the news and Google has released an official statement regarding it.

First, you may be wondering why this specific message is worth talking about. First, it looks identical to normal Google Docs invitation emails. When the 'Open in Docs' link is clicked, the user is asked to give "Google Docs" access to their Google account. Essentially, someone made a web app that identifies itself as Google Docs, easily tricking anyone not paying close attention.

Not too long ago, the official Twitter account for Gmail sent the below tweet:

We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs. We encourage you to not click through, & report as phishing within Gmail. — Gmail (@gmail) May 3, 2017

Shortly afterwards, the Google Docs account tweeted an official statement from the company:

(1 of 3) Official Google Statement on Phishing Email: We have taken action to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs... — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

(2 of 3) & have disabled offending accounts. We’ve removed the fake pages, pushed updates through Safe Browsing, and our abuse team... — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

(3 of 3) is working to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again. We encourage users to report phishing emails in Gmail. — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

So there you have it - Google has mostly rectified the problem. If you see the phishing email, or something like it, be sure to report it so Google can more reliably block it. Let us know in the comments if you received the email.