The current state of mobile gaming isn't to everyone's liking, and if you're one of those people you should move along now. The new Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics from Gameloft has all the makings of a modern mobile game from the in-app purchases to the screaming guy app icon. This is, of course, a followup to the original Blitz Brigade, but it's a very different kind of game.

Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics shares very little with the last Blitz Brigade title. That was a shooter, and this is a simplified military strategy game. You square off with an opponent in a real-time battle. You place units on the battlefield, and they go about their business attacking whatever's in range. So, it's like Clash of Clans (and similar clones) in that you can't directly control your troops.

You can unlock new units for your army, which show up for deployment randomly. The key is timing your troop drops to break through enemy forces and destroy the opposing base. This part feels a little like Clash Royale, but not quite as on-rails. There are bonus crates in the game that can be unlocked after a lengthy wait, or with premium in-game currency. The in-app purchases go as high as $100, too. Sneer all you want—I'm sure Blitz Brigade: Rival Tactics is going to be stupid-popular.