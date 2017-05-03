The Galaxy S8/S8+ are the best phones of 2017 so far with the top-of-the-line SoC, gorgeous display, and an improved software experience. Either costs a pretty penny, so any sort of savings is worth it, right? Today we have the Verizon/GSM unlocked Galaxy S8+ for $824.99, which is only $15 off the price straight from Big Red. This one, however, is free of taxes and shipping costs. Makes it more interesting.

Though we're still in the first half of 2017, the manufacturers throughout the rest of the industry have their work cut out for them. Samsung has pulled out all of the stops this year. The S8+ comes with a 6.2" Infinity QHD AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 3,500mAh battery, USB-C, IP68 water-resistance, an iris scanner, and fast wireless charging. That's quite a list!

At $840, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better phone at this size and with these specs. So the $15 savings is extra sweet, especially when you factor in the lack of taxes or shipping. The seller has a 100% approval rating and is the same one who brought us the last deal on the regular S8. If you're interested, you'd better hurry; only Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, and Arctic Silver are in stock at the time of this writing.