What's better than a remote control BB-8 toy, you ask? A remote control BB-8 toy on sale. Perhaps a day early for May the 4th (as in "May the Force be with you"), Sphero has discounted the popular toy to just $122 on Amazon.

If you're not familiar with it, the droid is primarily designed to be controlled with the provided iOS and Android applications. It can move up to 30m away from the controller, and should last for about 60 minutes on a single charge.

The bundle on sale includes the 'Force Band,' which allows you to control BB-8 with hand gestures. You can find it on Amazon at the link below.