Half of the week is gone (or mostly), which means it's time for yet another round of app sales. The list is much smaller today than it was Monday, and some of the apps from that post are still free or discounted so be sure to check it out.
We also have the partner to the other 0.10 App of the Week we posted yesterday. I'm sure you know the deal by now, but the 10-cent weekly sales are not usually valid in the U.S. Other countries like the U.K., Russia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Australia are eligible. Be sure to check if your country is included.
And as always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate at the time of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Phil TTS voice (English US) - $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Blue Light Filter Pro - $2.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Motivate Me! Encourage Me! - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- Boxes Drop - Tower block - $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours left
- Rogue Saga - $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Brumpfus Hopeless Chase - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Block Tank Wars 2 Premium - $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- minimo kwgt - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Pixel Icon Pack - Nougat UI - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
Game of the Week
- Real Steel - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
On-Sale
Apps
- Bluelight Filter License Key - $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
Games
- Table Top Racing Premium - $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Eaglivion VR - $3.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Evo Explores - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Star Wars: KOTOR - $9.99 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Grace UX - Icon Pack - $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
