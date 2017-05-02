Nobody wants their brand new $700+ phone with gorgeous QHD Super AMOLED display to have a red tint. That completely ruins the experience and it undermines one of the most important aspects of the phone since it's the one you interact with all the time. That's why Samsung was quick to admit the red tint issue and promise a software fix as soon as possible. Ouch. Being under the microscope after the Note 7 debacle, the company has to weed out every sporadic issue for fear of it ballooning out of proportions.
The red tint fix started rolling out OTA last week in Korea. It adds two options to tweak the color of the S8's display, which Samsung promises should fix the issue otherwise it will replace the phone for those who are dissatisfied. Now the update appears to be making its way to the US as both Artem and Android Police reader Matthew Rooney have reported receiving it on their S8+ on T-Mobile.
The update clearly says it is geared toward color optimization and adjustment and weighs in around 138MB. We haven't received any tips about it rolling to the regular S8 or other operators, and the corresponding support pages haven't been updated yet, so let us know if you see it available for your device and carrier.
It looks like the regular S8 is also receiving the update on T-Mobile. The build number is G950USQU1AQDE in that case. Thanks CJ.
