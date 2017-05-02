Oppostyle.com used to be one of the sites you could go to if you wanted to buy an Oppo phone. It had localizations for Europe, North America, and the International market, and it was recognized by Oppo community employees as the company's official distributor. However, the site is now closed and the last instance we can find of it online was back on February 11. At the time, it was showing a flash sale for the Find 7, Find 7a, R7, R7s, and R7 Plus.

We can't tell for sure when the shutdown happened between February 11 and today, but it is definitely now showing the sign posted in the image above. No more new sales, but the after-sales service is still active. Ascension International Trading, the distributor that manages the site, is also showing no products on its merchant page on Amazon.

Whether that's a sign that Oppo is going with a new distributor or is no longer interested in distributing directly to consumers but would rather use resellers and operators, we don't know. All we do know is that there is now one fewer official way of purchasing an Oppo device.