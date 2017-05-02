Users of Waze have a new voice option for navigation: Mr. T, known as B. A. on A-Team among other things, is bringing his iconic voice to the app. You can update your settings to get listening to several instances of the word "fool" along your commute.

There are other classic Mr. T lines included, too. To get started, just head into the Voice Directions section in the app's settings, then select "Mr. T by FUZE Fusions." And yes, it looks like FUZE is a major player in bringing you this.

Unfortunately, it appears that only users in the U.S. and Canada get in on this Mr. T action.