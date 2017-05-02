When the Honor 6X launched earlier this year, you could say that we here at AP were unimpressed. Sure, the phone packed in a lot of good specs for $250, but it shipped with Marshmallow, a version of Android that was over a year old at that point (well, it still is). In March, Huawei's sub-brand launched a beta program for 6X owners to try out Nougat and the much improved EMUI 5 — the company promised that Android 7.0 would roll out in the first half of 2017. Looks like that may actually happen.

Nougat and EMUI 5 bring a lot of changes to the table, like a better notification shade and direct reply, a proper recents menu, better performance, and all the rest of the Nougaty goodness. If you're looking for more information, be sure to check out our review.

Apparently, the update should be hitting devices over the course of May... which is funny, because the month just started. Even so, this timeframe is still within the H1 2017 window that Honor left itself.