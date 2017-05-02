The community behind LineageOS, the successor to the ill-fated CyanogenMod ROM, continues to impress. New devices are constantly being added to the build roster, and we're even seeing new software features crop up, like custom Quick Settings tiles. Now the project has started supporting nine additional devices.

Without further ado, here are the newly-supported LineageOS 14.1 phones and tablets:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5 Wi-Fi (chagallwifi) - updated from CM12.1

LG Optimus L90 (w7) - updated from CM13

AT&T LG V20 (h910)

Verizon LG V20 (vs995)

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 (International 3G) (ha3g)

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini 3G (serrano3gxx)

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini LTE (serranoltexx)

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini Dual-SIM (serranodsdd)

Moto Z Play (addison)

You may recall from our last post that the LineageOS project started accepting Bitcoin donations. If you're not a fan of crypocurrency, but you still want to help Lineage pay for server bills, you can now donate through PayPal as well. More information on donating can be found here.

Let us know in the comments below if you're using LineageOS, and what your experience has been.