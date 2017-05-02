We are living in wonderful times. An average person can now afford, install, and operate a high-tech home surveillance system thanks to the advance of technology and the good people at AUKEY. What's the only thing better than an inexpensive security camera system? A couple of free ones!

The Aukey WatchTower system includes a number of "bullets," the individual cameras that do the dirty work for you. They all connect to the XVR, where the video feeds are recorded and streamed for your use. You can then watch the stream and manage your recordings from your desktop or Android device.

We have two prizes for Android Police readers. One winner will get the VT-SC3, which includes a 1 TB XVR and 4 bullets, which would run you $329 at Amazon. The other winner will get the VT-SC4, which has a 2TB XVR and 8 bullets, a $479 value. And if you don't win, or just can't wait, AUKEY is offering a limited-time 20% off coupon for Android Police readers. Enter the code AUKEYWAP at checkout on Amazon to use it—it expires on May 10th.

This contest will run until Thursday, May 4th at 11:59pm Pacific. You must have a US shipping address to win. Be sure to check in every day to get your extra entries!

