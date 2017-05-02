The completely wireless earbud trend started several years ago, long before Apple's Airpods, and Bragi was one of the companies at the forefront of the technology. After the inevitable delays that plague every Kickstarter product, Bragi managed to ship The Dash and actually deliver on its promise. In my review of the earbuds, I found the technology a little magical, the NFMI transmission between the two earbuds more reliable than Bluetooth, the design completely freeing, and the basic features well done. It was all the other plusses, from the touch interface to the heart rate and sports monitoring, that left me much less impressed and in the end are why I couldn't recommend them unless you had the cash lying around.

But when you divide the original asking price of $299 by three (almost) to $99.99, The Dash does become a lot more appealing. It's a more realistic price to get one of the most feature-packed and yet, like its entire ilk, still very experimental wireless earbuds. And that's the deal that Woot! is running today on its Sellout section.

However, it's a certified refurbished pair, factory reconditioned, with all new accessories (charging case, FitSleeves, and MicroUSB cable), and only the black color is available. But for comparison, Amazon wants $208 for a new pair now, which I think is too much for something you might be buying just to discover the technology and see if it fits your lifestyle. If you're interested in Woot's deal, you have about 19 hours left to make up your mind. I'll leave the link right below.