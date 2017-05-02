Back in 2012, Amazon launched a service called 'Kindle FreeTime Unlimited.' For $4.99 per child ($2.99 for Prime members) or $9.99 for a family (max four children, $6.99 for prime members), FreeTime gives kids access to a massive library of age-appropriate TV shows, movies, books, and apps.

Now Amazon appears to be dropping the requirement for a Kindle device, as the app has now appeared on the Play Store. There doesn't appear to be any new features, but the service is already pretty great on its own.

In addition to the wealth of content, Freetime Unlimited also includes a "Kid-safe web browser" that can only load sites whitelisted by Amazon (or you). If you don't want your child using it, it can be easily turned off.

You can also set time limits or restrict access to certain categories, and view what your children are watching and reading with the Parent Dashboard. You can find FreeTime Unlimited on the Play Store at the link below. There is a free trial available, if you want to try it out.