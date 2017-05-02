Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Featured App

Zombie Race - Undead Smasher

Zombie Race - Undead Smasher is a game about destruction. The destruction of civilization, the destruction of zombies, and most importantly the destruction of any of your free time. In this post-apocalyptic world, it is up to you to smash, shoot, and drive over as many zombies as possible. Your purpose in this endeavor is to gain as much in-game currency as possible. Once you have the funds, you can then upgrade your vehicles and their weapons in order to destroy even more terrifying zombies. It is through this addictive mechanic that you will be forever trying to unlock the next crazy weapon needed to obliterate every zombie horde within Zombie Race - Undead Smasher's world.

--

Incredible zombie smasher. Drive your way through a zombie apocalypse or have your brain eaten. Cruise your vehicle through deserts and abandoned forests that are guarded by hordes of zombies, earn cash, upgrade your car and buy more powerful ones. Steer your car to keep balance on the hills while trying to smash zombies into debris.

Awesome features of the game:

Incredible apocalyptic cars

Easy controls

Post-apo environment

The Shredder - the ultimate weapon that clarifies all the doubts

Amazing graphics and effects of physics-based racing

Endless waves of zombies...

Games

Riven: The Sequel to Myst

Android Police coverage: Riven: The Sequel To Myst has been remastered and is available on the Play Store

Riven: The Sequel to Myst, as you could easily guess, is a sequel to the classic point and click adventure game Myst. This is a remastered version of the original 1997 release that has added touch screen controls for easy use on the platform. Short of that, this is the same experience that was offered all those years ago. That means alternate endings, mind-bendingly difficult puzzles, and attention to detail that creates a surreal feeling world. Riven: The Sequel to Myst is available for the upfront price of $3.99. There are also no advertisements or in-app purchases to worry about. You pay once and receive the entirety of the game.

--

Taking up where Myst left off, Riven set an amazing new standard for design, aesthetics, and immersion in gaming. Remember Atrus’ trap book, the Moiety intervention, the mag-lev ride, the Jungle village, Catherine’s prison, Gehn’s Age, the Wahrk throne? Now the entire Riven adventure can be experienced from wherever you are. This is the original Riven - with sights and sounds that have been remastered and meticulously re-assembled for a remarkable experience on your Android phone and tablet.

All the original Ages & gameplay

High quality images

Full music & sound effects

Full screen movies & animations

"Bookmark" system to save & restore progress

Swipe to turn

Google Play Games achievements

Zoom in anywhere for more detail

Neon Chrome

Android Police coverage: Neon Chrome from developer 10tons is an infinitely replayable top-down shooter

Neon Chrome is what is known as a roguelite. While it features many aspects you would find in a traditional roguelike, the persistent upgrades that remain after death are what makes this a bit different. Thus, you get the roguelite moniker. Now, that does not make this any lesser of a game. It's just a bit different. You can still expect plenty of normal roguelike features, such as procedurally generated stages. There is also a great bit of difficulty to be found here. You will die, and you will die a lot. But that is to be expected. Neon Chrome is priced at $9.99 and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases contained within. What you see is what you get.

--

Neon Chrome is an infinite twin-stick top-down shooter with procedurally generated levels and destructible environment. Choose your character, enter the elevator and try to bring down the Overseer - again and again. Neon Chrome is an endless symphony of fight, die, improve and repeat - many players have over 100 hours logged. Neon Chrome is high end game filled with massive explosions, destructible environment, countless bullets and rich AI behavior. Older devices may struggle to run the game with high frame rate.

Procedurally generated levels - true endless replayability

Completely destructible environment

Persistent RPG-like character development using loot from your runs

Enemies ranging from security guards to massive boss hover tanks

Perk system in the form of cybernetic enhancements

Discover & unlock enhancements, abilities and weapons

Penarium

Android Police coverage: Team17's 2D arena game 'Penarium' is now available on the Play Store for $1.99

There are difficult platformers, and then there are difficult platformers. Team 17's Penarium belongs in the latter category. It is set up as an arena survival game where you will need to run, jump, and avoid all obstacles thrown in your way. This type of gameplay will require twitch reflexes and nerves of steel. Screaming at your device may not be that uncommon. The feeling you get when you finally complete a challenge, on the other hand, will be infinitely more rewarding. Penarium is priced at $1.99 and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Penarium is set in a sinister circus arena, where contestants, much like Gladiators of old, are forced to entertain a sadistic crowd. In this frantic 2D arena arcade game, you take on the role of our quirky antihero Willy who, to survive, is forced to run, jump and avoid an array of killer death-traps. Succeed and Willy will become the Champion of Penarium. Fail and he will die in a most horrendous way, much to the delight of the baying crowd.

Robot Unicorn Attack 3

Android Police coverage: Robot Unicorn Attack 3 dashes onto the Play Store

Robot Unicorn Attack 3 is a continuation of the series where Adult Swim Games finally brings it forward into the 3D realm. No longer is this a 2D sidescroller rendered in sprites. This is now a 3D sidescroller rendered in polygons. That means the game is more hardware intensive. You will undoubtedly experience slowdown, which can easily throw off your timing. If you feel the slowdown is worth ignoring, everything else is pretty similar to the last two releases. Robot Unicorn Attack 3 is a free-to-play title that includes advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99.

--

Behold mobile gaming's glorious return to glitter-clad annihilation in Robot Unicorn Attack 3. Dash through the sparkling stars; this time with a team of three chargers at your fingertips. Gallop into the unending beyond, crashing through golden fairies to unleash Radiant Blast Mode. Build your citadel from the tears of failures past and construct stables to house ever more dazzling allies. Send your magnificent fleet forth on raids to collect gleaming piles of soul crystals. Recycle these unfortunate souls at mystical forges to conjure new unicorns and fuel your unstoppable glitzkrieg.

Pictionary™ (Ad free)

Android Police coverage: Better late than never, an officially licensed Pictionary game is out on the Play Store

It is pretty odd to see a Pictionary licensed game released so late on the platform. It would seem that this style of gameplay was way more popular a few years ago. I suppose it is nice to see a polished release for the title, finally, but I can't say I am all that excited about it at this point. Pictionary is an upfront paid release priced at $2.99. There are no advertisements to worry about, but there are in-app purchases that range up to $99.99. So don't expect a full premium experience as you will still need to either pay for the IAPs or grind away at the gameplay to unlock all of its drawing tools and upgrades.

--

Quick Sketches, Hilarious Guesses. The classic drawing game comes to life on your mobile phone. Two exciting game modes let you choose between drawing colorful masterpieces or playing a real-time, 2 vs 2 challenge where winner takes all. Sketch your way to the top to win great prizes. The best-selling board game has been reborn as a digital and dynamic experience. Take turns painting and guessing thousands of words from various categories. Create impromptu works of art to challenge your friends. How would you draw ‘cool as a cucumber’? How would you doodle ‘dignity’?

Star Wars: Puzzle Droids™

Android Police coverage: To no one's surprise, Disney has released a Star Wars themed match-3 puzzler

Star Wars: Puzzle Droids is the latest match-3 game from Disney. It would seem that they are determined to release every property they own as a match-3 style title. If you are wondering about the gameplay, it has you matching up colored shapes ever so slowly in order to unlock new memories out of your BB-8 droid unit. It is through these memories that you will get to dive a bit deeper into the Star Wars universe. Star Wars: Puzzle Droids is, of course, a free-to-play game that contains advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $74.99 per item.

--

Explore the galaxy with your favorite droids to experience the Star Wars™ saga like never before in a brand new match-3 adventure. Tap into BB-8’s memories for an epic retelling from his unique perspective of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The journey will feature familiar scenes and previously untold moments alongside exciting gameplay and interactive puzzle boards. You’ll even meet characters such as Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron and take on the First Order. Are you ready to embark on the ultimate Star Wars puzzle adventure?

Along Together

Android Police coverage: Along Together is a new puzzle adventure game for Daydream

Daydream games, just like the Google Pixel phone, are still relatively rare. That is why I am always excited to see a new release on the platform. Doubly so when we get a game that actually has a lot to offer. Along Together is one of those games. It is a puzzle adventure title where you interact with the 3D world through your Daydream controller. Basically, this is a companion game where you guide the protagonist through interactive environments in order to reach the end of each stage. Along Together is priced at $8.99 and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases. Not only do you get the entirety of the game for a single price, but you get at least a 2-hour adventure that can be enjoyed in virtual reality.

--

In Along Together, you are a kid's imaginary friend: their invisible companion when there’s no one else around, and their guardian when things get dangerous. When the kid’s best friend in the real world goes missing, the two of you venture out to find them. Use the Daydream controller to lift trees, move boulders, and power incredible machines. Guide your kid to explore extraordinary worlds, and use the power of your imagination to discover their secrets. Make new paths when there are none to follow. Find your friend, and bring them home.

PLAYMOBIL Ghostbusters™

Never one to stop imitating LEGO, Playmobil is also going the route of completely free games on Android. This means that there are no in-app purchases or advertisements in any of their titles. PLAYMOBIL Ghostbusters is their latest release to fit in this category. It sees you controlling 1 out of 5 available characters from the recent Ghostbusters reboot. The gameplay itself is quite self-explanatory. This is a simplistic sidescroller that allows you to move to the left or right as well as shoot your proton pack. Your goal is to of course capture as many ghosts as you can. While the gameplay leaves little to be desired for adult players, PLAYMOBIL Ghostbusters should be a great title for kids.

--

Ghost alert at the Ghostbusters™ Firehouse. A blackout has caused a mechanical failure in the containment unit. All captured ghosts have been set free. Grab your proton pack and catch as many as you can...

Choose between five different PLAYMOBIL Ghostbusters™, or create your own Ghostbuster.

Catch as many ghosts as possible and dump them in the containment units.

Watch out. Whenever the timer runs out, more ghosts are released.

Use the fireman's pole for a faster escape.

Upgrade your skills and equipment step by step.

Become a Ghost bustin' master.

Golem Rage Demo

I would like to first point out that Golem Rage is only a demo. This is not the full game as it is not released yet, so please do not expect a complete experience. What we currently get though, is a pretty straight forward running action game. You have a few maneuvers you can perform while auto-running across each stage. These consist of throwing, punching, and rolling. You will utilize these skills to remove enemies from your path. All in all, for a demo this is a pretty nice look into what the full game will offer. Currently, Golem Rage is completely free to download and play as there are no advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Use your fists, throw enemies away, or burn them to the ground : all the arcade gameplay & hardcore fun you love, packed in this free Golemic adventure. Learn how to disperse crowds of coward Knights, avoid poorly targeted arrows, grab & throw crazy bombers, roll away from meteor rains or gigantic shields dashing at you, hardcore tornadoes, more bombs, bigger Knights ... Even lasers. And a Time Wizard. Yeah. 'Cause you're a wooden Golem, half stupid, half warmachine, but fully lovable. Why are you here ? Why is everyone attacking you ? Meh, it doesn't matter.

The Big Journey

The Big Journey wears its inspiration on its sleeves. If you have ever played the LocoRoco titles that originally released on the Playstation Portable, you should have a good idea of what to expect. If you have not heard of the PSP series, let's just say that it was an ingenious platformer that used tilt controls as a primary mechanic. The Big Journey has little different in this regard. You will guide your cute overweight cat through a maze of obstacles by way of tilting your device. It's just as simple as that. But what makes the game a pleasure to play is its friendly design. The original soundtrack, as well as the clean art, are polished to the point of obsession. Overall, The Big Journey is a solid pickup that is priced at $1.99 with no worry of in-app purchases or advertisements.

--

Sometimes all you need is good friends, good food... plus some adventure and a cat or three, of course. The Big Journey is a casual, tilt-controlled game for everyone. Mr. Whiskers is just your average food-loving feline, but when his best friend, the dumpling master Mr. Cho, goes missing, Mr. Whiskers sets out on an adventure to find him. Tilt your device (or use the optional on-screen controls) to roll and jump through beautiful environments along to an original soundtrack by Ukranian folk band Choconauts. Bounce across jelly pillows, roll through beautiful fields or mysterious mines, and unlock new cats to play as while you discover new friends. The Big Journey is casual, cat-filled, squishy physics adventure for all ages. Dumpling?

Bounce around beautiful levels with casual, relaxing gameplay for everyone.

Look for new friends and track down delicious food to fill your belly in every stage.

Play as a huggable, squishable kitty in a vibrant world with an original soundtrack.

Tilt your device, or use simple three-button controls to roll and jump through levels.

SCRAP

At its core SCRAP is an auto-runner game. Like most auto-runners, you will tap on the screen when you need to perform a maneuver to avoid an obstacle in your path. What is nice about SCRAP is that is has a beautiful veneer. Luckily the gameplay can back up its looks. While this is not the most in-depth game out there, it does offer a pleasant experience that fits well in a casual mind frame. Pick it up to play when you have time, put it down if you have something to do. There is little experience loss when you play this game passively. SCRAP is priced at $2.99, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the release.

--

That day, for no apparent reason, SCRAP decided to wake up and run. He had to, because his activation was a mistake the "Factory" could not afford. SCRAP is a unique platformer in which you can't stop moving. The remedy to that is jumping. Jump faster and learn new sequences to discover the way forward. But it's not gonna be easy, since each level is harder than the previous one and SCRAP keeps getting faster. You're lucky though, because there are clues and power-ups scattered around to help you. All of this is complemented by a polished graphic design and great soundtrack.

Home Run High

Home Run High is a new baseball simulation game from Kairosoft Co.,Ltd. In this release, you will be building up a high school baseball team. This entails training players, installing new equipment, and upgrading the school's educational facilities. One thing to keep in mind is that the baseball portions of the game will play out by themselves. There is no way actually to play baseball in the game, as you just build a team that will play out their matches for you. All in all Home Run High is an excellent simulation game. You just need to keep mind of what that entails. You can pick up the title today for $4.99, and there are no in-app purchases or advertisements to worry about.

--

Can you lead your high school baseball team to ultimate victory? It might be a small after-school club now, but with the right training, even the sky isn't the limit for this team! Train players by assigning them practice drills. You choose what they need to focus on, such as batting or pitching. Install batting cages, showers, or other facilities to make life better for the team. A good environment makes for more effective training! School life is not all about sports, though. Studying is just as important, so make sure to construct educational facilities to upgrade the school.

Tape it Up!

Tape it Up! is a stylized endless runner where you are tasked with taping boxes in a shipping facility. You will swipe from left to right to keep your tape dispenser on top of the boxes that need to be sealed. As you progress, you will earn coins. You can then take this earned in-game currency and purchase new level backgrounds. There are also new characters you can buy through different in-app purchases. These IAPs run as high as $2.49 per item. You will also see many instances where Tape it Up! wants you to watch an advertisement. Luckily these ad alerts can be skipped if you want. Honestly, this is a nice looking release. I just worry that the gameplay will get old pretty quick, as most runners do.

--

You have to tape up all these boxes REAL QUICK. Use everything you can think of. No TAPE? Use CATS. No CATS? Use BACON. (Mmm… bacon) Become a TAPE MASTER in this oddly satisfying vertical jumping action scroller.

No internet connection required to play

Stylish pixel art

Simple swipe controls

Super easy to play, but hard to master

Compete with friends (and beat them)

Unlock and collect 40+ characters

And 30 unique background themes to choose from.

DROP NOT!

DROP NOT! is not only another game with an exclamation point at the end of its name, but it is also another runner game. While it is not an endless runner, as there are stages, the principles are still basically the same. This time you will be tapping on the screen to change the directions of the constantly moving protagonist. As they slowly roll around in an isometric view, it is your job to tell them when to change direction before they fall off the stage. While this mechanic may sound easy, it is actually makes for a pretty challenging game. DROP NOT! is a free-to-play release that does include advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $2.99 per item.

--

DROP NOT. Reaction based arcade tapper. Tap to turn, beat the puzzles. Collect multipliers, run into teleports, unlock new characters and beat the handcrafted levels with variety of different themes. Make your longest run and rise through the ranks on leaderboard. Drop or DROP NOT.

Simple tap controls

Change seamlessly between Landscape and Portrait mode

30+ unlockable characters

30 challenging handcrafted levels

5 unique graphical themes: Sky, Desert, Water, Night and Mechanical

Original music

Google Play leaderboard and achievements

Google Cloud saving

ZHED - Puzzle Game

Puzzle games are a dime a dozen on Android. There are so many to choose from that it can become quite difficult to keep track of which ones may be worth your time. I am here to tell you that ZHED - Puzzle Game is a pretty solid choice. It is a logical puzzler where you tap on a set of numbers in order to unlock a path to the exit of the stage. It works a bit like minesweeper, but in a way that is more accessible while also offering something more relaxed and new. ZHED - Puzzle Game is a free-to-play release. That means there are advertisements and in-app purchases included with the game. What is nice is that all of the IAPs are designated to purchasing hints. So if you don't ever use a hint system, you should be able to enjoy the game without spending a cent.

--

ZHED is an instant classic puzzle game. Based on a simple mechanic it builds onto increasingly complex puzzles that challenge you to a level you would not imagine. No timers, no clocks, no stars and no tricks, just pure puzzles for you to enjoy. It's the perfect brain-teaser that lets you train focus, concentration and memory. How to Play ZHED? Tap a square and select a direction (upwards, downwards, to the left and to the right). See how the square reacts when they intersect with each other, and build a path to fill the goal square. When you finished, the next level will show up. You can undo moves or restart levels as much as you want.

Frecce Tricolori Flight Sim

RORTOS have definitely found their niche. Frecce Tricolori Flight Sim is their latest release in a long line of flight simulation games. This time you will be taking on the challenge of flying with and Italian aerobatic team. This mostly entails doing stunts in coordination with the rest of the team. You are also free to practice all of these tricks on your own. All in all, this is a highly detailed release that should please any flight sim enthusiast. Frecce Tricolori Flight Sim is offered as a free-to-play title. This means that there are in-app purchases present that range up to $6.49 per item.

--

Fly like a real pilot on the Italian aerobatic team FRECCE TRICOLORI. Try the aerobatic simulator of the officially licensed ITALIAN AIR FORCE AEROBATIC TEAM. Thanks to an innovative piloting system, you can try all the stunts that made the FRECCE TRICOLORI famous around the world. With three game modes, you can experience the thrill of a real military pilot according to your skill. You think you're really an expert? Try the simulation mode and push your reflexes to the maximum.

Ace Academy: Skies of Fury

Ace Academy: Skies of Fury is a WW1 flight simulation arcade game. It takes place during the Battle of Arras where you will get a chance to fly as both German and English pilots. Overall, this is competent flight battle game. The only issue I take with it are the controls. What is nice is that you are given multiple options for these controls. You can use a gamepad, tilt controls, or an on-screen touchpad. The bummer is that the touchpad is pretty unresponsive. Turning seems to stop once you reach the bounds of the virtual thumbstick. If you can get past the wonky touchscreen controls, there is actually a good bit of content to enjoy. Ace Academy: Skies of Fury contains advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $15.99 per item. The ads can be removed with an IAP of $1.99.

--

In the action-packed skies over the Battle of Arras, experience Bloody April of 1917 from the perspective of both British and German pilots fighting for their lives. With a visual aesthetic inspired by vintage comics, Skies Of Fury features stunning WW1 planes, epic aerial combat, and beautifully hand-crafted environments. Dogfight through 50 missions using 10 unique planes, each fully customizable. Play Ace Academy: Skies Of Fury and work your way up the ranks to become the top ace of your faction.

50 missions

2 game modes: Escort friendly planes or destroy enemies in Deathmatch

6 stunning environments

Hundreds of unlockable skins, player icons and crosshairs from Lootboxes

90 hand-painted plane skins

10 unlockable planes with distinct stats

Pilot skills tailored to your playstyle

Vintage comic art style

City Mania: Town Building Game

It has been said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In Gameloft's case, I am unsure if this is true. City Mania: Town Building Game is their latest clone of someone else's popular franchise. This time it is a take on SimCity BuildIt, a game that has bastardized everything that was once good with the SimCity franchise. So it is no wonder Gameloft wanted to cash in on what Electronic Arts has already considered an easy money grab. Here we are all the same. City Mania: Town Building Game is a streamlined version of what you would find in any AAA city building simulation game. You will grow your town in order to see it turn into a thriving metropolis. The problem with this design is that the game has a bunch of wait timers, plenty of advertisements, and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99. If you enjoy games that make you wait for no other reason than to fleece your pockets, feel free to check this one out.

--

Welcome to the best new city builder game in town. Now is your chance to be the owner of the awesomest city ever. Build, expand, plan your strategy -- the decision is in your hands. But don't stop there. Recruit dozens of funny characters, add them to your collection and watch as they populate the streets and bring your city to life.

Craft hundreds of unique, gorgeous buildings in your city and expand it from a tiny peaceful town to a big bustling metropolis.

Don't forget to decorate your skyline by building famous landmarks, like the Eiffel Tower, the Tower of London and the Leaning Tower of Pisa (there's something for every tower fan) to elevate your city to the top of the tourist destinations list.

Cartoon fans rejoice. Meet and collect tons of funny characters with their own unique personalities, like the portly Sergeant Morecake, and the uber-macho builder guy, Forest Manley (whose real skill is the tiny-bit-too-suggestive eyebrow raise).

Build a water tower. Check. Build a fire station. Check. But who's going to drive the fire truck? Assigning Bizzies to jobs will help you optimize your city, but you can go even further. Send them on missions and they won't come home empty-handed, or do favors for them so they invite their friends to fill your city.

Cosmo Race

Cosmo Race is an interesting take on a sidescrolling competitive racing game. You have the ability to start each race by moving left or right. The only rule is that you finish first. What makes this a fun experience is that you are competing against other live players around the world. Oh, and did I mention that there are weapons. Yep, as you are racing, you pick up different weapons that can be used against your opponents. The only downside to the gameplay is that more maps cost quite a lot. The in-app purchases run as high as $99.99 an item, so you can guess where this is headed. Luckily the majority of IAPs are for cosmetics, but there is still the issue of having to fork out quite a lot of money just to experience a few different levels.

--

Run in any direction you like. It’s a race between 6 cosmonauts. Run towards the ultimate victory every week. Go beyond Earth. Become the ultimate racing victor in the cosmos.

Race among 6 cosmonauts

Play against online players worldwide

Take any route towards the checkpoints

Use special items for upset wins

Participate in weekly seasonal rankings

Super Senso

Quality strategy games can often be difficult to find on Android. Most are filled with in-app purchases, which often ruins the gameplay. Super Senso is the new kid on the block that is trying to break this mold. It is a turn-based strategy game similar to Great Little War Game. You will have a set amount of units at your disposal that will need to be positioned on a grid filled with enemies. Through tactical planning, you will battle these enemies for domination of the field. The only real caveat is that this is a free-to-play title. That means advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item are present. So while the gameplay is solid, you will run into plenty of uneven matches thanks to the inclusion of IAPs and the advantages paying players receive.

--

Ready, set, SENSO. Assemble a mash-up squad of armored tanks, cats and dinosaurs, tentacled aliens, giant mechs, creepy zombies, and more in SUPER SENSO, a blazing fast turn-based action-strategy game set to usher in a new era of mobile competition. When armies collide, will you be able to outsmart and obliterate your opponents?

Battle players from around the world in real-time PvP multiplayer matches

Climb the global Lightning Challenge Leaderboard to win epic prizes

Collect and level-up SENSO heroes that fit your play style. Whether it’s soaring over opponents with Chuck or dominating on defense with Guardian, the choice is yours.

Earn chests to unlock powerful new units and upgrade existing ones

Immerse yourself in a stunning world of AAA quality, high-fidelity 3D battle maps and HD characters

NASCAR Heat Mobile

NASCAR Heat Mobile is sadly everything that is wrong with mobile gaming. Not only does it basically play itself, (you get to at least steer) but it also has an apparent paywall pretty early in the game. This can make it pretty difficult to advance, as it is not the player's skill that is keeping you back, but the forced grinding. Sure, you can pay to relieve it, but how soon until you have to pay again? Just like the majority of free-to-play racing games found on Android, NASCAR Heat Mobile is only interested in what your wallet contains. Which of course means the in-app purchases range all the way up to $99.99 and you can undoubtedly expect advertisements to rear their head.

--

NASCAR Heat Mobile exclusively combines the adrenaline of 200MPH stock car racing with the ability to build your own NASCAR empire in the Fan Zone. Put yourself in the driver’s seat and experience the fast-paced thrills of NASCAR as you race from coast to coast on all 23 iconic NASCAR tracks. Customize the way you race with tilt or touch controls, fine-tune steering assists and sensitivity adjustments, and change camera angles to drive your way. Whether it’s cutting down installation time in the garage, reducing R&D costs, or earning in-game currency, each building has a special reward as you embark to make history on the track.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.