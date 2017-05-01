It's the first day of May, and Google is wasting no time releasing the May 2017 factory images and OTAs for Nexus and Pixel devices. Just like last month, the security update has reached the Pixel/Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus 6, and Nexus 9.
For reference, here is the build information for each device:
- Pixel/Pixel XL: N2G47O
- Pixel/Pixel XL (Deutsche Telekom): N2G47T
- Pixel/Pixel XL (Verizon): NHG47L
- Pixel C: N2G47O
- Nexus 6P: N2G47O
- Nexus 5X: N2G47O
- Nexus 6: N6F27C
- Nexus Player: N2G47R
- Nexus 9: N4F27B
If you're one of the people who updated to the early May 2017 build that Google accidentally published, it seems to have the same build number as the final release. You can find the full factory images and OTA files at the source links below. You can find the security bulletin here.
