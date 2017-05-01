I've seen that there are two general camps when it comes to phones these days: those who want something big, and those who don't. For the latter, Sony has become a bit of a savior by continuing to make decent phones in a small form-factor. If you're part of that camp and you've been waiting for a deal on a recent Sony phone, that time has arrived. B&H and Amazon have the Xperia X for $250. That'll get you a nice 5" display and decent specs for a reasonable price.

Just a month ago Amazon had it listed for over $300, and Best Buy is still claiming it is a deal at $280 marked down from an imaginary $350. The phone might have a few strange design decisions, like the placement of the volume keys and the lack of fingerprint recognition on the US model, but the specs aren't bad. Our review praised the battery life and software, and Sony has a pretty decent track record keeping it updated.

Specs are fairly decent. It has a Snapdragon 650, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 2620mAh battery, and a 5" 1080p IPS panel. It might not have been a great deal at launch, and it's no flagship, but at $250 it's a decent phone. Keep in mind, the Xperia X Concept program is scheduled to stop after 7.1.2 in May, so the Sony-made alternate ROM should probably not be a significant factor in your purchasing decision. If you're still eager, pick yours up at one of the source links below.