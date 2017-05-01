Article Contents
The weekend (for most of us) is over and we're back again. Monday means the first round of free/on-sale apps for the week, so here are the ones that we've collected over the weekend.
As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate at the time of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Rotation Control Pro - $2.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- My Panic Alarm Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Noizer - $2.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Hairy Phonics 2 - $2.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Cambi Camera - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Clipboard Pro (License) - $2.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Round Corners - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Conversations (Jabber / XMPP) - $2.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- The Game of Life - $2.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- VR Racing - $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- Terror Cave VR - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Zombie City Defense - $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Dinosaur Hunt Survival Pro - $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Platform Defense - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Survival Game: Lost Island PRO - $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Pandora X - Cute style ARPG - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Monster Fantasy - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Motorsport Manager - $2.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Attic over Attic - $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Art Alive: Night 3D Pro lwp - $1.24 -> Free; 1 day left
- Retrome Wallpapers - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- ELEV8 Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
On-Sale
Apps
- GPS Test Plus Navigation - $3.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Math up to 100 - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
Games
- Missileman - $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Retro City Rampage DX - $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Royal Bounty HD - $5.00 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Tallowmere - $3.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Iron Fist Boxing - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Le Havre: The Inland Port - $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Patchwork The Game - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Password Manager SafeInCloud - $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Glow Substratum Theme - $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 hours left
- Lynx Substratum Theme - $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 hours left
- [Substratum] Fruit Theme - $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 hours left
- [Substratum] White Matter - $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 hours left
- Vibrance Substratum Theme - $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 hours left
Comments