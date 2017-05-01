We've seen plenty of deals on the Samsung Galaxy S7 lately, but not so much for the S7 edge. If you've been holding out for that model, you might be excited to see the international unlocked S7 edge for just $479 at B&H and eBay.

This is the SM-G935F model, also known as the International variant (not to be confused with the International Dual SIM variant). If you're using this in the US, you should have excellent coverage on most carriers. Keep in mind that this model is not compatible with CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint.

As far as specifications go, you're looking at a 5.5" 2560x1440 Super AMOLED display, Exynos 8890 processor, 32GB of internal storage with microSD expansion, 4GB of RAM, and IP68 water resistance. The phone shipped with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but has been updated to 7.0 Nougat.