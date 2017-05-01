Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Featured App

Paralign - Aligning Thoughts

Today's roundup is presented by Paralign - Aligning Thoughts from Paralign.me. Finding like-minded individuals can often be a difficult task. This is especially true when you want to reach out, but are wary of the judgment of your peers. Luckily, there is Paralign, a new community-driven mood and thought tracker that connects you with compatible anonymous users. Through the Paralign app, you can open an avenue of therapeutic discussion where both parties can explore their similar mindsets in an intuitive and helpful manner. You can also explore various guided meditations and helpful quotes in order to change your mood into one that is more focused and empowered. Whether you are looking for help or are offering it, Paralign gives you medium in which to explore your thoughts and feelings in a productive way.

--

Paralign is an AI-driven thought and mood tracker. With every thought, it connects you to people who have been there in the past, letting you know you are not alone. It also creates a universe of mindfulness content, inspiring quotes, and guided meditation; all tailored to the thought. Join our supportive community and empower yourself to be genuine and authentic about what you’re thinking and how you’re feeling.

Apps

Walmart Grocery

Android Police coverage: Walmart Grocery is a new Android app for all your food shopping needs

Walmart Grocery is a new release for Android that simulates the experience of Walmart's Grocery website. Essentially, this is an app that allows you to order your groceries online. The catch is that you will need to drive to the store to pick your items up. So while this is worlds better than having to step foot inside of a Walmart, you will still need to put forth some effort to receive your stuff. This app also comes with the caveat that a Walmart employee will be picking and packing your meats and produce. A scary thought indeed. You can install Walmart Grocery today as a free title with no advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Let us do your grocery shopping. Get the same low prices as your Walmart store. Order from your device, then pick up your items and fresh produce. You can also pick up your groceries at a time you decide is more convenient. Use our check-in feature so your order will be ready and waiting when you arrive. See if we deliver to your door. Download the app and enter your ZIP Code to find out.

HISTORY Vault

A&E Television Networks Mobile just published their HISTORY Vault app for Android. It is a monthly subscription video service that streams history related shows and documentaries from the History channel. What is nice about this release is that it gives you a chance to watch shows that are focused on learning about history, instead of the reality shows that normally fill the channels on-air lineup. There is a free 7-day trial that you can sign up for through the app. Please keep in mind that HISTORY Vault will start to auto bill you at $4.99 a month after the 7-day free trial is over. While this is a free title with no advertisements, you will be unable to access its content until you sign up for the free trial.

--

Unlock HISTORY Vault to explore the greatest stories in history including ancient civilizations, the World Wars, space exploration and everything in between. Start your 7-day free trial and then pay only $4.99 per month to watch commercial-free, full-length videos with no TV provider needed, through automatic renewals. New videos are added weekly. Topics range from ancient civilizations to the World Wars to space exploration…and everything in between. Here’s a peek at some of the featured Collections available in HISTORY Vault:

Mobile Witness

Mobile Witness is an interesting new app that allows you to record audio, video, and location data. This information can then be used as a record of proof for many different types of situations. You can even set the app to automatically upload its data to the cloud or even your own server. This way there is no worry of losing any of your recorded content, even if your device gets lost or destroyed. There are no advertisements to worry about with this release. Even better, the only in-app purchase included with Mobile Witness costs $2.49 and it is used solely for donation purposes.

--

Mobile Witness is an application for collecting potential evidence through your mobile phone by continually recording and safely uploading location, audio, or video footage. Recordings will even continue whilst the screen is turned off. Normal recording applications are not suitable for evidence gathering tasks as they make sounds upon starting the recording and stop recording when the screen is turned off. Alternative upload strategies such as cloud backups fail in situations where the phone may be damaged as they will only upload completed recordings.

Shadow Running

Many popular running and exercise apps have become bloated. Even if the bloat is not bothersome to you, their high monthly subscription fees can also be an annoyance. Shadow Running offers an app that is a bit easier to use than its competition. You simply record your runs through GPS to then challenge yourself and your friends to complete the same run in less time. There are even audio cues during these excursions to alert you as to how much time you are leading by or running behind. Shadow Running is still currently in testing as an unreleased app, but you can pick it up today for free with no worry of in-app purchases or advertisements.

--

Shadow Running is a GPS based, audio running App. Race against previous runs or compete with friends in daily challenges. Plug in your headphones and get audio updates on your progress as you run.

The App shows you how far you are ahead or behind your previous runs.

Create a group and race against your friends recorded runs with updates as you run.

Plug in your headphones and get audio updates from the App while you're running.

Compete against your friends in daily distance runs. Win trophies and climb the leader board.

iRig Recorder 3

iRig Recorder 3 is an audio and video field recorder app for Android. Not only does it allow for plenty of recording options, but it also has a built-in audio and video editor. On top of that, it's compatible with iKlip stands and mounts. This way you have a plethora of recording tools at your disposal. iRig Recorder 3 is offered as a free application that does not contain any advertisements. However, there are in-app purchases included that range up to $7.99 per item. Luckily, all of the IAPs are used to extend the functionality of the app through new effects and editing tools.

--

iRig Recorder 3 is a completely redesigned powerful, flexible and easy-to-use audio and video recording app for Android. It provides you with a professional stereo audio and video recording tool that you can use anytime and anywhere your mobile life takes you. Use its powerful recording, editing and export features to create and share great sounding audio and video while on the go. iRig Recorder 3 is extremely simple to use: click on the “record” button at the bottom of the screen to immediately start recording. To capture and monitor video, simply click on the camera icon then tap record.

But don’t let iRig Recorder 3’s streamlined design fool you… iRig Recorder 3 is a full-fledged, professional audio and video recorder that lets you edit waveforms, apply creative and professional effects as well as share your recordings with the rest of the world.

Wemogee

Wemogee is a communication app built for sufferers of communicative disabilities. It allows for an easy and cheap way to communicate through emoji. Even though the design is well thought out, some issues currently make it difficult to use. The main sticking point is that the sign-up process is pretty confusing. While there are only a few fields to fill out, if you miss something as simple as adding a picture to your profile, you will be unable to register. This makes the process doubly complicated as there is also an issue with receiving your verification code. Hopefully, once the bugs are settled, the app will become useable but until then it is a bit of a mess trying to sign up for the service. On the plus side, Wemogee is completely free to install, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases to worry about.

--

This project was created in order to restore the possibility for aphasia sufferers to communicate easily and quickly with their friends and family. In fact, Samsung WemogeeTM performs a dual function: for chatting with people far away and communication support for face-to-face interactions. Through the translation of text to emoji and vice versa, the app allows the person affected with aphasia to communicate only through images. Samsung WemogeeTM is based on a library of more than 140 phrases: in collaboration with a team of speech therapists, a list of the most common phrases in informal chat was defined, relating to basic needs as well as to their emotions. These words were then translated into logical sequences of emojis.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Samsung Marshmallow

Android Police coverage: Samsung's new parental control app Marshmallow has nothing to do with Android Marshmallow

Samsung Marshmallow is a parental control app specifically for Samsung device users. It uses gamification as a way to bestow good smartphone habits in your children. By allowing the child to choose a usage plan and its subsequent rewards, you are allowing them their own agency. This way you are not lording over them, which helps the child grow on their own. Samsung Marshmallow is completely free to use and it contains zero advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Samsung Marshmallow is a smartphone management, parental control app that helps a child develop healthy smartphone usage habits based on self-control. Using Samsung Marshmallow, a child learns how to use a smartphone naturally by making his or her own smartphone usage plan, achieving goals, and getting rewarded. Also, parents can use the Marshmallow app to talk about smartphone usage habits with their children.

