The ZTE Axon 7 was updated to Android 7.1.1 last month, becoming one of the few non-Google devices to officially receive it. A new software update, referred to as 'B25' by ZTE, is now rolling out to the Axon 7 A2017U with a few minor new features and bug fixes.
Here's the full changelog:
- Enables "Night Mode" setting
- Supports 256GB microSD cards
- Allows users to disable some stock apps
- Optimizes the "Do Not Disturb" function
- Fixes various Wi-Fi Calling issues
- Improves device stability and security
- Miscellaneous performance improvements and other fixes
Users on the update's forum post, linked below, are reporting that the B25 update does not include April security patches. Which is a bit disappointing, considering April is just about over. You can find more details at the source link below.
