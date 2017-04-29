The Galaxy S8 has just been released, but the S7 is still a great device. We've seen several models go on sale recently, and today you can get a refurbished T-Mobile S7 for just $279.99 - not a bad deal at all.

This is the T-Mobile model, but the device is unlocked so you can use it on any GSM carrier. If you're planning to use it on another network, you might want to check band compatibility first. As you might expect, this won't work at all on CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint.

You can find the product link below. Both Black and Gold colors are available.