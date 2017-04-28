The LG G6 is a big step up for LG after the mess that was the G5. It's a good phone, and you can get if from your carrier right now. However, what if you don't want the carrier version? Well, LG is launching an unlocked North American variant in a few weeks. B&H is accepting pre-orders now, and they've knocked $100 off the price.

The unlocked LG G6 (model LGUS997) is essentially the same phone you can get from carriers, but it works on any GSM or CDMA network. It also has a ton of LTE bands (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 17, 20, 25) that should cover most networks. It runs the on same Snapdragon 821 and 4GB of RAM as the carrier versions. The software is also still just 7.0 rather than 7.1.

The phone comes in either silver or black (the black looks better), and the MSRP is $700. B&H is only asking $599.99 if you pre-order the phone now. There's no firm launch date, but the phone is expected to ship out around the middle of May.