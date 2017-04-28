Android 7.0 Nougat has been out for a few months now, so we're getting to the point when older phones are seeing the update. T-Mobile project manager Des Smith reports that the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus is next up. This phone's Nougat update is on the way next week.
Here's the tweet from Des with the basics.
SOFTWARE UPDATE: @TMobile Engineers have approved the #GalaxyS6EdgePlus Nougat build! Should start pushing early next week!👏 pic.twitter.com/GPEadUQ26j
— Des 📱 (@askdes) April 28, 2017
Nougat on the GS6 Edge will be similar to other Samsung devices. There are some UI tweaks, better doze mode, standard Android split-screen apps, and so on. There's no firm launch date, but early next week is a safe bet. There's still no work on Nougat for the regular Galaxy S6 on T-Mobile, though.
Comments