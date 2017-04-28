Friday is here and that means we all survived another week. For me, that means a weekend of homework and studying, but I hope not all of you share the same fate as I do. It being Friday also means it's time for another round of apps that are free or on sale!

As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate at the time of this writing.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

On Sale

Apps

Wifi Analyzer Pro - $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 hours left ProShot - $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left

Games

Icon packs & customization