Friday is here and that means we all survived another week. For me, that means a weekend of homework and studying, but I hope not all of you share the same fate as I do. It being Friday also means it's time for another round of apps that are free or on sale!
As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate at the time of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Gif Me! Camera Pro - $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- TouchNap - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- GPS Speed Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Games
- Little Stars for Little Wars 2 - $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Mystery of Fortune 2 - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Ubongo - Puzzle Challenge - $2.99-> Free; 3 days left
- Zombie Planets Virtual Reality - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Baby Explorer - $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Kids Piano Games PRO - $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Art Class with Dr. Panda - $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Kids Smart Games PRO - $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Smart Kids Puzzles - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Dynasty Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Real Space 3D Pro lwp - $1.27 -> Free; 2 days left
- Alpha Zooper Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Mech-X for Zooper Widget Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Omega for Zooper - $1.01 -> Free; 7 days left
On Sale
Apps
- Wifi Analyzer Pro - $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 hours left
- ProShot - $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
Games
- Galaxy Trucker - $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days left
- 1849: Gold Edition - $5.99 -> $3.49; 4 days left
- Alien Shooter - $4.95 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Mechanic Escape - $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- unWorded - $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Construction Simulator 2 - $4.99 -> $3.49; 7 days left
- INDY 500 Arcade Racing - $4.49 -> $$2.49; Time left not specified
- LoveCatch - $2.99 ->$1.49; Time left not specified
- ExZeus Arcade - $2.49 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- ExZeus 2 - $5.49 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
- RPG Blazing Souls Accelerate - $10.99 -> $5.49; Time left not specified
- RPG ブレイジング ソウルズ アクセレイト - $10.99 -> $5.49; Time left not specified
- RPG Record of Agarest War - $12.99-> $6.99; Time left not specified
- RPG Record of Agarest War Zero - $12.99 -> $6.99; Time left not specified
- RPG Spectral Souls - $10.99 -> $5.49; Time left not specified
- RPG Spectral Souls スペクトラルソウルズ - $10.99 -> $5.49; Time left not specified
- SRPG Generation of Chaos - $7.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
- SRPG 新天魔界 ジェネレーション オブ カオス IV - $7.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
- RPG アガレスト戦記 - $12.99 -> $6.99; Time left not specified
- RPG アガレスト戦記 ZERO Dawn of War - $12.99 -> $6.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- FUNKONG ICONPACK - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
