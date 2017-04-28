Friday is here and that means we all survived another week. For me, that means a weekend of homework and studying, but I hope not all of you share the same fate as I do. It being Friday also means it's time for another round of apps that are free or on sale!

As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate at the time of this writing.

Free

Apps

  1. Gif Me! Camera Pro - $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  2. GIF PartyPro - GIF Video Booth - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  3. TouchNap - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  4. GPS Speed Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left

Games

  1. Little Stars for Little Wars 2 - $1.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  2. Mystery of Fortune 2 - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  3. Ubongo - Puzzle Challenge - $2.99-> Free; 3 days left
  4. Zombie Planets Virtual Reality - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  5. Baby Explorer - $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  6. Kids Piano Games PRO - $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  7. Art Class with Dr. Panda - $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Kids Smart Games PRO - $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  9. Smart Kids Puzzles - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Dynasty Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  2. Real Space 3D Pro lwp - $1.27 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Alpha Zooper Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  4. Mech-X for Zooper Widget Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  5. Omega for Zooper - $1.01 -> Free; 7 days left

On Sale

Apps

  1. Wifi Analyzer Pro - $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 hours left
  2. ProShot - $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left

Games

  1. Galaxy Trucker - $4.99 -> $2.99; 3 days left
  2. 1849: Gold Edition - $5.99 -> $3.49; 4 days left
  3. Alien Shooter - $4.95 -> $1.49; 4 days left
  4. Mechanic Escape - $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. unWorded - $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  6. Construction Simulator 2 - $4.99 -> $3.49; 7 days left
  7. INDY 500 Arcade Racing - $4.49 -> $$2.49; Time left not specified
  8. LoveCatch - $2.99 ->$1.49; Time left not specified
  9. ExZeus Arcade - $2.49 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  10. ExZeus 2 - $5.49 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
  11. RPG Blazing Souls Accelerate - $10.99 -> $5.49; Time left not specified
  12. RPG ブレイジング ソウルズ アクセレイト - $10.99 -> $5.49; Time left not specified
  13. RPG Record of Agarest War - $12.99-> $6.99; Time left not specified
  14. RPG Record of Agarest War Zero - $12.99 -> $6.99; Time left not specified
  15. RPG Spectral Souls - $10.99 -> $5.49; Time left not specified
  16. RPG Spectral Souls スペクトラルソウルズ - $10.99 -> $5.49; Time left not specified
  17. SRPG Generation of Chaos - $7.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
  18. SRPG 新天魔界 ジェネレーション オブ カオス IV - $7.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
  19. RPG アガレスト戦記 - $12.99 -> $6.99; Time left not specified
  20. RPG アガレスト戦記 ZERO Dawn of War - $12.99 -> $6.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. FUNKONG ICONPACK - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left