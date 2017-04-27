One of the bummers about buying electronic devices is that you know there will be a point after which the manufacturer will no longer keep the software updated. We usually hope for at least two years when talking about smartphones, though some OEMs barely even reach half that time. One of the benefits to buying Google's phones nowadays is that the company now maintains a page where you can see the end-of-life for those devices.
El Goog just updated that page for the Pixels — if you own either of those phones, or are still considering buying one, then this is good information to have. As expected, both the Pixel and Pixel XL will be guaranteed Android version updates up to October of 2018. As for security patches, Google is committing to October of 2019 for those.
At least this shows some level of transparency on Google's part, and it also means that the company is sticking to its two-year version/three-year security updates promise.
