The Facebook app and Messenger are commonly criticized for being too large and consuming too many resources. For people in emerging markets with less powerful devices, that can be an issue, which led Facebook to develop Facebook Lite and Messenger Lite. Now, Messenger Lite will be available to download in 150 more countries. Probably not in 'Murica, though.

Making sure that everyone can have a great experience with Messenger irrespective of the age of their smartphone is very

At launch, Messenger Lite was released for five countries: Kenya, Tunisia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Venezuela. 155 is quite the jump from that. Those 150 new countries include Germany, Colombia, Italy, Vietnam, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, Turkey, Japan, Taiwan and the Netherlands. Note that the United States isn't mentioned here, even though the person who posted this (David Marcus, head of Messenger) lives in California. Add that onto the fact that the USA is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, and it's pretty easy to deduce that Lite won't be coming stateside anytime soon.

This change is effective today, meaning that if you live in one of the 150 additional countries, you should already be able to see Messenger Lite on the Play Store. Of course, if you aren't and you'd still like to give it a spin, we've got the latest Messenger Lite APK over at APK Mirror.