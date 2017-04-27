Bose's wired QuietComfort 25 (no Bluetooth) is one of the most loved and well-reviewed noise cancellation over-ear headphones of the last few years. I don't have a pair, but I did review the QC 35, which is its more expensive wireless sister, and I came away impressed by its portability, superb comfort, excellent noise cancelation, and balanced sound profile. The QC 25 looks and feels just the same as the QC 35, but requires a wired connection to your device.

Normally, these headphones cost $299 and the cheapest we've ever seen them at is $269: when you have a product this popular, you can ride the high MSRP price for years and never worry about dropping demand. Now however, Bose is selling the Android version of these on eBay and Amazon for an unprecedented $224.99, a whopping 25% off. These are new units, not refurbished, and they come with an airline adapter, nice carry case, and cable with inline controls.

There are two small caveats. One is that only the white version is being discounted; the black one is still $299. If you ask me though, the black version is very drab and kind of invisible whereas the white seems more eye-catching. And two is that, as I said, this is the Android version that has inline playback controls for Samsung and Android devices but doesn't work with iOS devices. You can always buy another cable (around $20-25) if you must use it on an iPhone or iPad, so it's not like you're completely locked to Android should you change your mind.

If you're interested, follow the links below to either eBay or Amazon. Shipping seems to be free on both sites, though eBay is listing quantities as limited. If your phone still has a 3.5mm plug and you don't care for wireless listening, I think you can't go wrong with this deal.