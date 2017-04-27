Google has been planning to mark all HTTP sites as non-secure in Chrome for a while now, but the company is taking baby steps to ensure users (and owners of HTTP-only sites) don't freak out. Chrome already identifies HTTP sites with password or credit card fields as "Not Secure" in the address bar, and Chrome 62 will expand that to any HTTP site with any data entry fields.

As you can see in the above image, the 'Not Secure' warning will only appear on page load if you're in incognito mode. Otherwise, it will show up when you begin entering text. This will obviously affect far more pages than the current warning, including any pages with a search field.

Chrome 62 will be released sometime in October 2017. If you're wondering when Android Police will switch to HTTPS, don't worry - we're nearly there.